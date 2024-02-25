The Rangers favourite scored a priceless goal

Rangers favourite Calvin Bassey has helped leave Man United reeling after a terrific first goal for Fulham.

The Nigerian international left Ibrox for a club-record fee in 2022 after signing for Ajax, having arrived from Leicester City as a promising youngster. He is now in the Premier League with Fulham and had a big role to play as Marco Silva's side won 2-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bassey scored the opener and international teammate Alex Iwobi found the winner in the 97th minutes after Harry Maguire's 89th minute leveller, on a memorable day at Old Trafford.

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh christened Bassey and Iwobi with a nickname. He said on X:“Extremely pleased for these 2 guys. Congrats IwoBass."

Fulham boss Silva said on Bein Sports: “Of course, it’s always an important moment (scoring your first goal). But not just him this afternoon. The two players (Bassey and Iwobi) that were at the Africa Cup (of Nations). And that we miss them.

“They were decisive in terms of the goal. It just shows how they are important for us in the way I want to play, in our way. It’s really nice to see both scoring goals and helping us to win. They were decisive for us today!"