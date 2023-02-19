Pundit heaps praise on Rangers after win over Livingston on ‘difficult surface’

What has been said after Rangers’ weekend win?

Speaking on BBC’s Sportscene, pundit Neil McCann has heaped praise on Rangers after their win away at Livingston this weekend. The Gers won 3-0 in their final game before the Scottish League Cup final against rivals Celtic next weekend.

They led 1-0 at half-time after James Tavernier opened the scoring. The visitors had to wait a while before doubling their lead and their second eventually came through Tavernier again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kemar Roofe then added another one for Rangers five minutes from time to make it a comfortable ending for Michael Beale’s side. Stephane Omeonga was also sent off the hosts in the second-half.

McCann, who was on the books at Ibrox from 1998 to 2003, has said: “I thought Rangers were very comfortable. It (Almondvale Stadium) is a very difficult venue to go to. Micheal (Beale) was speaking beforehand that he is a difficult surface and the team that plays on it holds the advantage.

“David’s (Martindale) has got his team very organised and well set up. They provide a real threat but today I thought Rangers were good in what could have been a real tough one for them. They dealt with it well.”

He added: “It took a bit longer than expected to get the second goal to kill the game off. There were a couple of interesting decisions. Overall, it is a brilliant set up for the cup final next week.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers have won their last nine games on the spin in all competitions and are in decent form. They will be looking to continue their momentum over the next few weeks to keep applying the pressure on Celtic at the top.