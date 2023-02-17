Rangers make Celtic admission as ‘new favourite’ claim emerges

The latest news headlines from Rangers and Celtic

Michael Beale will be looking to make it 14 wins from 15 games since joining Rangers in November as they take on Livingston tomorrow. The Glasgow giants’ only dropped points came against Celtic when they claimed a draw last month.

Rangers will come up against their local rivals once again next weekend as they compete in the Scottish League Cup final. The Gers haven’t lifted the domestic trophy since the 2010-11 season and were beaten in the final by Celtic in 2019.

Here is the latest news headlines from Glasgow...

Michael Beale on Rangers’ title hopes

Michael Beale has praised Celtic and has claimed there is a low chance of Rangers beating them to the Scottish Premiership title this season. Beale’s side have enjoyed a brilliant run of 12 wins in 13 matches since the former QPR boss replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst, howeer they still sit nine points behind Celtic.

Ahead of The Gers’ clash with Livingston, Beale was asked to assess their title chances. He said: “The probability is low because the games are running out and there are only so many games left. We are in very good form. Celtic are in very good form and their form has run longer than ours so you would say it is outstanding form.

“What I would say is momentum can change things in football so all we have to do is keep doing our job and hope the momentum changes. If it doesn’t, we still have to win games and build stronger for the cup competitions and what has to come. We cannot take a foot off it, that’s why I was a little bit annoyed at the weekend’s performance.”

Celtic have only dropped points in the Scottish Premiership on two occasions all season, with their defeat coming against St Mirren in September. The Hoops have also netted a whopping 78 goals - 20 more than their rivals.

Ex-Celtic boss ‘favourite’ for Aberdeen job

Gordon Strachan is the bookmakers favourite to take over at Aberdeen following Jim Goodwin’s dismissal last month. The Dons have won only one of their last six matches in all competitions.

Strachan has been out of work since resigning from the Scotland managerial role in 2017. The 66-year-old previously enjoyed spells on the coaching staff of Coventry City, Southampton, Middlesbrough and Celtic - winning three league titles, the Scottish Cup and two Scottish League Cups with the latter. Since leaving management, Strachan has been working at boardroom level as a technical director with Dundee, before moving into a director of football role last May.