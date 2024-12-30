Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Manchester United star had a time to forget at Rangers.

A pundit has been left stunned by a Manchester United player’s renaissance after watching his struggles at Rangers.

Amad Diallo has been a slow burner at Old Trafford but this campaign has saw the winger emerge into a reliable performer in a side who have underperformed overall this campaign. Ruben Amorim has used him in the early part of his Man Utd reign and it’s something that has shocked Chris Sutton off the back of time at Rangers.

In the 21/22 season, Diallo made the switch from Old Trafford to Ibrox on a loan deal until the end of that campaign. He won the Scottish Cup with Rangers in the same term they made the Europa League final but overall he struggled to impress while in blue and headed back to Manchester United.

Diallo replinished his stock during a loan at Sunderland and he hasn’t looked back. Now in the midst of a possible rebuild at Man Utd, former striker Sutton has been looking at who he’d keep and who he’d let go. There is a categoric answer on the former Rangers player.

He is certain that he’d be keeping the attacker around, leaving him stunned. Sutton wrote in the Daily Mail: “One hundred per cent keep.

“I had to check if he was the same player that had a six-month loan at Rangers in 2022 because it never happened for him there but since Amorim arrived he has been showing up his team-mates in terms of attitude and output.