How we rated the Rangers players in the 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw with Dundee at Ibrox Stadium

Captain James Tavernier came to 10-man Rangers rescue as he stepped off the bench to convert a late penalty and salvage a 1-1 draw against Dundee at Ibrox.

However, the Light Blues have failed to win their opening two Premiership games for the first time since 1989, with head coach Russell Martin still awaiting his first league win.

Tavernier’s spot-kick in the second minute of into stoppage time denied the Dark Blues a famous first victory in Govan for 24 years after Ryan Astley 51st minute header had given the visitors a slender lead.

Russell Martin’s side rallied in the closing stages with Tavernier displaying excellent composure from 12 yards after Djeidi Gassama was brought down inside the box.

That goal came after on loan Wolves defender Nasser Djiga had been sent off by referee Don Robertson for hauling down Finlay Robertson shortly after Dundee opened the scoring.

This was a far cry from the effervescent performance Rangers put on against Czech side Viktoria Plzen in their Champions League third round qualifier earlier in the week. Thy struggled for large spells against a well-organised Dundee side, that have been written off by many punters already as relegation certainties this season.

It was a case of what might have been for the Tayside club, who will feel they could have claimed maximum points on another day had skipper Clark Robertson’s first-half header found the inside of the net rather than the left-hand post.

Rangers huffed and puffed and were rewarded in the dying moments, but the full-time whistle was met by an all-too familiar chorus of boos from a disgruntled home support.

Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down how the Rangers players fared over 90 minutes, according to WhoScored.com.

Martin’s decision to stick with same starting XI backfires

Russell Martin’s Ibrox honeymoon period is well untruly over. For the first time during his reign, the Englishman opted to stick with the same starting XI that swept aside Plzen on Tuesday night.

However, that decision backfired with Rangers looking much weaker in the middle of the park with the influential Nicolas Raskin pulling the strings. And question marks still remain over whether Max Aarons is an upgrade on captain Tavernier.

Based on this performance it’s difficult to say for definite, with Tavernier making a positive impact as a substitute with a few of his trademark forward runs and dangerous deliveries into the penalty area.

Is the writing on the wall for Kieran Dowell?

Supporters vented their anger at Martin’s decision to replace Lyall Cameron with Kieran Dowell after 55 minutes. The substitution was met by a chorus of boos, with the former Norwich City man flattering to deceive so far over his two-year spell at the club.

The reaction to his introduction doesn’t bode particularly well for the midfielder, whom Martin had offered a clean slate to earlier this summer. He continues to prove largely ineffective in games and it was clear to see what the feelings of the Gers fanbase are towards him.

Rangers player ratings

GK - Jack Butland (6/10)

RB - Max Aarons (6.2/10)

RCB - Nasser Djiga (5.3/10)

LCB - John Souttar (7.2/10)

LB - Jefte (7.2/10)

CM - Joe Rothwell (6.1/10)

CM - Mohamed Diomande (6.1/10)

CAM - Lyall Cameron (6.1/10)

LCF - Djeidi Gassama (7.1/10)

RCF - Oliver Antman (6.7/10)

CF - Cyriel Dessers (5.9/10)

Subs used: Kieran Dowell (6.2), Nicolas Raskin (7.3), Danilo (6.2), James Tavernier (6.9), Finlay Curtis (6.2)