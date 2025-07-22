How we rated the Rangers players in the Champions League second round qualifying 2-0 first leg victory against Panathinaikos at Ibrox

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin made a winning start as Rangers boss to kick-start a new era at Ibrox as teenager Findlay Curtis and debutant Djedi Gassama netted to secure a crucial first leg win over Panathinaikos in their Champions League second round qualifier.

The home side rode their luck at times during the first-half, with their Greek opponents peppering Jack Butland’s goal as they flew out of the traps in front of a sell-out crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gers No.1 produced some important saves to keep his team in the game before a wonderful strike from 18-year-old forward Curtis early in the second half shifted the momentum in the hosts favour.

Giorgos Vagiannidis was sent off for the visitors after picking up a second yellow card and £2.5m summer signing Gassama climbed off the bench to rifle home in the closing stages and ensure the Light Blues will take a two-goal cushion into next Wednesday’s return leg in Athens.

Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down three main talking points from a pulsating 90 minutes and how the Rangers players fared:

Butland back to his best

There has been plenty of chat around Jack Butland’s future as a Rangers player and enduring a season to forget last term. But the former England international is one of a number of players to have been handed a clean slate and a fresh start by Martin. His response has been fairly emphatic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butland made a smart save to deny Filip Djuricic from point-blank range inside the opening 10 minutes from before Uruguyan midfielder Facundo Pellistri crashed the rebound off the post. Shortly after, the keeper dived to keep out Erik Palmer-Brown’s goal bound effort from a corner to ensure both teams went down the tunnel at half-time on level terms.

His contribution after the break was similarly impressive, getting down low to his left to thwart Djuricic again just moments before sparking the counter-attack which led to Curtis’ opener. On this evidence, Butland looks to have put any negativity to bed as he aims to nail down the number one jersey once more.

Classy Curtis lights up Ibrox

What a special moment this was to be for the 18-year-old. A first Champions League goal on only his sixth senior appearance. This was a goal for the ages. Picking up the ball wide on the left flank fully 30 yards from goal, the academy graduate still had plenty of work to do.

Without a seconds’ thought, Curtis darted inside his marker and shifted the ball quickly onto his favoured right foot before curling a near unstoppable strike past the outstretched goalkeeper Dragowski into the net after 52 minutes. He grew in confidence thereafter, and won the foul which led to Vagiannidis being sent for an early bath. Deserved his man-of-the match award and it will be interesting to see how much game time he will get under Martin going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New recruits impress

Three new signings were handed their competitive debuts for the club with Max Aarons starting at left-back, Nasser Djiga taking his place in central defence and Joe Rothwell anchoring the midfield with ease. The trio all fared relatively well after a nervy start, but there could be no doubt over which new recruit grabbed the headlines.

Djeidi Gassama of Rangers celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Panathinaikos | Getty Images

Substitute Gassama drilled home an exquisite second goal within five minutes of entering the fray. The former Sheffield Wednesday attacker - signed last week - displayed, pace, control and a finishing prowess to match. He could prove to be a shrewd acquisition.

Rangers player ratings

GK - Jack Butland (9/10)

RB - James Tavernier (7/10)

RCB - John Souttar (8/10)

LCB - Nasser Djiga (7/10)

LB - Max Aarons (7/10)

CM - Joe Rothwell (7/10)

CM - Nicolas Raskin (8/10)

CM - Mohamed Diomande (8/10)

LCF - Findlay Curtis (8/10)

RCF - Kieran Dowell (6/10)

CF - Danilo (6/10)

Subs used: Cyriel Dessers, Djeidi Gassama, Hamza Igamane, Nedim Bajrami.