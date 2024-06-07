Reported Rangers transfer target Jose Cordoba (right) in action for Levski Sofia

The rumoured Rangers transfer target has moved to Norwich City.

Derek Ferguson has cited a controversial Celtic to Rangers transfer in reference to Jose Cordoba opting for Norwich City amid Ibrox rumours.

The defender has impressed at Levski Sofia and it was reported that the star was wanted by Philippe Clement. Deals for left-back Jefte and winger Oscar Cortes have already been secured by the Belgian boss and Leon Balogun has secured a new deal, with other experienced stars on their way out.

A deal was as far as advanced as talk of medicals in Bulgarian press, but the deal was eventually off and he has since signed for Norwich City. Club favourite Ferguson notes the 1989 move for Mo Johnston, the former Celtic star who snubbed the Hoops to make a controversial move across Glasgow.

That to him shows the ever-changing nature of making a transfer in football, and how things can flip. He told Ibrox News: “It happens. It’s football. Sometimes it can happen at the last minute.

“I’ll give you an example. Mo Johnston signed with Celtic before a lucrative contract was put in front of him from Rangers, and at that time Mo was a big Celtic fan and ended up signing for Glasgow Rangers so you couldn’t see that coming.

“So listen, nothing surprises you in football. Maybe the boy’s wanting to play his football in England, nothing wrong with that whatsoever. That’s just football.