Rangers' 9 worst-rated performers so far this season ranked as Wolves loanee and out of contract duo feature

Rangers are sat in 2nd place in the Scottish Premiership table behind rivals Celtic

By Harry Mail
Published 25th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 19:21 BST

Rangers booked their place in the Scottish Cup final after beating Hearts 2-0 in their last outing.

Striker Cyriel Dessers scored twice for Philippe Clement’s side. The Gers are chasing down Celtic at the top end of the Scottish Premiership and their fate is out of their hands at the moment. They are back in league action this weekend with an away trip to St Mirren as they look to return to winning ways.

In the meantime, here is a look at Rangers’ worst nine performers (players who have played five games or over) so far this term based on WhoScored ratings, including a Wolves loanee and a couple out of contract men.

1. Scott Wright

1. Scott Wright

WhoScored rating - 6.26

2. Kemar Roofe

2. Kemar Roofe

Rating - 6.33

3. Ryan Jack

3. Ryan Jack

Rtaing - 6.37

4. Dujon Sterling

4. Dujon Sterling

Rating - 6.44

