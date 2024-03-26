Rabbi Matondo of Wales looks on during a training session at The Vale Resort

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo will bid to help Wales secure a place at this summer's European Championships when the Dragons take on Poland in a qualifying play-off final at Cardiff City Stadium.

With so much at stake for both nations in the Welsh capital this evening, Robert Page's side will attempt to rubber-stamp their ticket to Germany and join the Netherlands, Austria and France in Group D.

Both sides ran out convincing winners in their respective play-off semi-final ties, with the Poles bouncing back from a slow start to thrash Estonia 5-1 in Warsaw, while Wales cruised past Finland 4-1.

Matondo - who was an unused substitute against the Finns - returned to the squad along with Hibs playmaker Dylan Levitt following recent injuries. The 23-year-old has endured a stop-start season to date, scoring four goals and contributing four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Ibrox side.

GlasgowWorld has profiled how fans can tune in to the play-off final clash.

When is Wales vs Poland?

Wales take on Poland on Tuesday, March 26 at the 33,000-seater Cardiff City Stadium. The game will kick off at 7.45pm GMT.

How to watch Wales vs Poland

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Viaplay Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7.35pm, or via Welsh-language channel S4C from 7.20pm. A livestream will be available on the Viaplay Sports website and on the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Wales don't have any fresh fitness concerns after their dominant win over Finland last week, with Robert Page likely to go with a similar starting XI. Star man Aaron Ramsey is unlikely start from the outset after making a recent return from injury.

Poland, who can call on Barcelona hitman Robert Lewandowski, have been hit with a double injury blow after Przemyslaw Frankowski and Matty Cash were forced off during their victory against Estonia. Aston Villa full-back Cash has been ruled out of the play-off final, meaning Bartosz Bereszynski could be called on to deputise on the right flank.

