He is showing his class with the ‘B’ team despite finding himself out of the Rangers picture.

A Rangers outcast is shining for the ‘B’ team as his banishment from the Ibrox senior squad continues.

Ianis Hagi has not featured for the Premiership club on league business this season after failing to land a move away from Ibrox in the summer. He spent last season on loan at Alaves but returned to Rangers ahead of pre-season, and now is out in the cold.

Alongside summer signing Clinton Nsiala and a trialist, Hagi was named in from the start for a ‘B’ team game against Huddersfield Town at the Rangers Training Centre. And he shone for the hosts with an assist and a stunning free-kick goal during his time on the pitch in the 3-2 draw.

His floated in cross from the right found Findlay Curtis, who blasted Rangers ahead before Huddersfield Town levelled up before the break, and then put themselves up heading into the changing room.

Hagi equalised for Rangers by finding the top corner with a deadball situation. The club’s ‘B’ team and academy account tweeted: “Rangers are awarded another free-kick on the edge of the Huddersfield box following a foul on Nsio. Hagi steps up and drills the strike into the top corner.”

He then scored the winner in the 90th minute to seal the victory through a low drive. Speaking in the summer of Hagi, Clement said: "There are not any developments. We spoke about that months ago, really openly with him and his agent also. That we don't see him to become the next No. 10 for Rangers for the next couple of years, so to look out for other opportunities so that story stays the same.

“For sure with Bajrami in the building you have this situation. We will see those things in the future (whether reintegration is possible) I will not say these things now."