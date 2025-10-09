The former Scotland International believes Stevie G is the right man for the job

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Russell Martin’s dismissal on Sunday night, a former Rangers player, who played under Steven Gerrard, is ‘praying’ that he gets the job for a second time.

After Rangers’ worst start to a season in 47 years, Martin was sacked with immediate effect. The 1-1 draw against Falkirk proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the 39-year old, who had to get a police escort after the Bairns match for his own safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Govan side now search for their fourth manager in as many years, the bookies favourite is the man who last won them a league title. Despite Steven Gerrard having unsuccessful spells at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq since leaving Ibrox, a former Rangers man has said he would take him back in a heartbeat.

Jack ‘praying’ for Gerrard return

Former Rangers midfielder, Ryan Jack was an integral part of Gerrard’s ten-in-a-row stopping Rangers side and believes the Liverpool legend could bring success to the club again, if appointed. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “you could see straight away that Steven knew what the club was, he knew the demands and knew the demand of the support and how big the club really is.

"For me that is key as well, he has been in there before. He has been successful, he knows what it has taken to build the club back up to being champions. I'm not at the club any more, but as soon as I heard about it, it was exciting for myself.

“I am still a big supporter of the club, still watch the games, and I'm just praying that it can happen I don't know the new ownership personally, but for the club, I think he has shown he can turn the club around and build a successful squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerrard coming back to easier circumstances

Despite the mess Rangers are in at the moment, Jack believes the club are in a better position now to what they were when Gerrard took over the first time. He said: “I am sure the squad now has had a lot of money spent on it compared to the one he inherited before in his last regime.

"If he can go in and the club can convince him to go back and get a hold of the changing room, the staff, the fans, the support and get everyone right behind the club then I think it would be a great appointment.

Jack also spoke about the reasons for Gerrard’s success during his first spell: “one of the key factors was his leadership and how he spoke to the us, whether it was tactical sessions on the pitch or it was individual. He was great with individuals like myself and James Tavernier. He would speak to you personally, man to man. If he does go back this time round, he can get everything going in the right direction.”