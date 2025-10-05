How we rated the Rangers players in their 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw over Falkirk

Three days on from their Austrian abomination, Rangers were back at it in Falkirk.

Bojan Miovski’s first league goal since joining the club had the Ibrox side on-course for back-to-back Premiership wins for the first time this season.

However, a sumptuous long-range strike from Henry Cartwright earned the newly-promoted Bairns a deserved share of the spoils to heap even more pressure on head coach Russell Martin.

Martin, who played this fixture down as a ‘must-win’ before kick-off, made four changes to the side that lost away to Sturm Graz in the Europa League. Djiga was drafted into the backline, with Cornelius shifted out to left-back and Meghoma dropping the bench. Rothwell took the place of Aasgaard in midfield, while Moore and Miovksi were favoured over Antman and Chermiti in attack.

Falkirk, with the eyes fixed firmly on capitalising on any weary legs in the visitors camp, were gunning for a third home league win in a row against the Light Blues, albeit two of those previous meetings came in the 2015/16 Championship season.

There was suggestions pre-match that Rangers were looking upwards domestically after recording back-to-back wins, having knocked out Hibs in the League Cup and scored a last-minute winner at Livingston last weekend.

However, there’s a clear reason why the Govan outfit have developed an unwanted club record of 23 away games without recording a clean sheet stretching back to December last year.

Defensive frailties had been a major Achilles heel and that issue reared its head again in the early stages here, so much so that Falkirk will have felt extremely hard done by going in at the break trailing 1-0.

The Bairns - yet to win at home since making their return to the top-flight - adopted a high-energy and aggressive approach. They were getting plenty of joy down both flanks through Calvin Miller and Kyrell Wilson and determined to test Rangers resolve.

In saying that, the visitors had a goal ruled out when Mikey Moore’s initial effort was saved by former Celtic keeper Scott Bain and Djeidi Gassama swept home the rebound, but Moore was correctly flagged offside.

James Tavernier then had a ferocious strike from the edge of the box whistle inches wide of the target, but the home side should’ve opened the scoring after 18 minutes when Swansea City loanee Wilson slipped in Ross MacIver, but the striker’s powerful shot was superbly saved by Jack Butland and Wilson couldn’t convert the follow-up.

That was a huge let-off for Martin’s men, who looked far from comfortable on the artificial surface. They also played their way into trouble shortly after when Nasser Djiga’s stray pass put Nicolas Raskin under pressure, with the Belgian losing out to Ethan Williams who dragged his big chance past the post.

There was a sense of relief from the travelling support when Bojan Miovski opened the scoring five minutes before half-time. The North Macedonian international was alert at the back post to slide home unmarked after latching onto Derek Cornelius’ wicked ball across the face of goal.

That proved to be Rangers first real moment of quality in a half Falkirk dominated for long spells. While there was plenty of admire about John McGlynn’s side, they will have been regretting their inability to turn possession into goals.

That theme continued into the second half with the hosts on the front-foot and looking to put their opponents under pressure. They did so, without seriously testing Butland.

Oliver Antman and Youssef Chermiti were summoned from the bench, replacing Moore and goalscorer Miovski on the hour mark.

Still Falkirk continued to probe. Substitute Alfredo Agyeman’s teasing cross from the right was met by MacIver at the back post, but he failed to direct his header on target.

However, they eventually got their just reward after 73 minutes. And what a goal it was! Henry Cartwright spun away from his marker 25-yards out and was allowed acres of time and space to line up a shot. The on-loan Leicester City man unleashed a stunning effort that arrowed into the top corner, taking a slight deflection off John Souttar on the way through.

It was nothing less than last season’s Championship title winners deserved. Their tails were up and the introduction of ex-Gers stalwart Scott Arfield in the closing stages had the home fans dreaming he could conjure up a late winner against his boyhood club, where he remains a firm favourite.

Fearing the worst, Martin rolled the dice one last time as fatigue began to set in with Nedim Bajrami and Thelo Aasgaard brought on for the final ten minutes.

Both sides threw caution to the wind, with Falkirk coming closest when veteran frontman Brian Graham was denied by Butland, who got down sharply on his weaker side to produce a vital save as angry boos rang out from the away end.

Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down three main talking points from the 90 minutes and how the Rangers players fared:

Meek Moore fails to convince

Findlay Curtis might by nursing a knock at present, but the youngster must still be scratching his head at the lack of opportunities he’s had since making a hugely impressive start to the campaign. Yet again, Martin persisted with Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore from the start.

It’s evident the 18-year-old is a talented footballer, but he looks completely lost in this Rangers team and hasn’t done enough to convince fans he should be a regular starter. He offered little again and was caught straying into an offside position on several occasions during the first-half before being hooked after 60 minutes.

Diomande fortunate not to see red... again!

Mohamed Diomande was only on the pitch for the final 20 minutes, but the Ivorian midfielder can count himself lucky not to have picked up a second yellow card. Booked for halting a counter-attack shortly after entering the fray, he somehow escaped another caution in added time after a blatant shove and swipe at Leon McCann on the far touchline. Diomande is now developing a bit of a reputation for being a tad reckless.

Taxi for Russell Martin

A fifth league draw for Martin's side, who now head into the international break sitting eighth in the table and a whopping 11 points behind pacesetters Hearts. It’s surely only a matter of time before the Rangers hierarchy are forced to act and relieve the Englishman of his duties. This was another disjointed display and with some tricky away trips upcoming, something desperately had to change or there’s a high risk that the situation is only going to get worse. Martin looks a dead man walking.

Rangers player ratings vs Falkirk

GK - Jack Butland (6/10)

RB - James Tavernier (5/10)

RCB - John Souttar (5/10)

LCB - Nasser Djiga (5/10)

LB - Derek Cornelius (5/10)

CM - Connor Barron (6/10)

CM - Joe Rothwell (5/10)

CM - Nicolas Raskin (5/10)

LCF - Djeidi Gassama (4/10)

RCF - Mikey Moore (3/10)

CF - Bojan Miovski (6/10)

Subs used: Oliver Antman (4/10), Youssef Chermiti (4/10), Mohamed Diomande (1/10), Thelo Aasgaard (N/A), Nedim Bajrami (N/A).