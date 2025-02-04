The former Rangers defender’s transfer was signed off just in time to beat the clock on Deadline Day

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Rangers title winner was involved in a thrilling finale to the January transfer window with his deal to join a La Liga club signed off just moments before the 11pm deadline.

Ex-Ibrox defender Borna Barisic - who spent six years in Govan and was part of Steven Gerrard’s 2020/21 title-winning side - sealed a last-gasp loan move to Spanish top-flight side CD Leganes after being allowed to leave Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Croatian international, who only left Rangers last summer upon the expiry of his contract, has struggled for regular minutes in the Super Lig, despite claiming he had several clubs across Europe competing for his signature after departing Glasgow.

Barisic’s deal was the final piece of business to have been pushed through in time and concluded before Monday night’s winter window slammed shut, with the 32-year-old now due to spend the rest of this season with the relegation-threatened Spanish side.

Leganes currently sit down in 16th spot, just two points clear of the drop zone and have been plagued by numerous injury woes in recent weeks. Barisic will hope the temporary move revitalises his career after playing just 15 times for Trabzonspor since joining as a free agent in the summer.

While both clubs have not formally announced the transfer, Barisic does appear as a finalised player on the official La Liga website. The ex-Light Blues left-back will link up with former Aberdeen winger Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes who completed a permanent switch to Leganes on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon joining Trabzonspor alongside former Gers team mate John Lundstram, Barisic - who has another year left on his contract in Turkey - stated: “I am incredibly happy. We did not expect such a warm welcome. We are very excited to be here. The transfer process was very easy. It was from both sides a big will and wish that I come here.

“When I received a phone call from Trabzonspor, I signed up here. I said I wanted to wear it, and the process went well. I received other offers from many clubs in Europe. But Trabzonspor’s attempts to convince me to sign were very impressive.”