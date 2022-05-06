The Italian boss felt his players struggled to cope with the occasion in Govan.

RB Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco admitted his players couldn’t cope with the intense atmosphere inside Ibrox after declaring it the best he’s ever experienced in football.

The big-spending German outfit slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Rangers on Thursday night, which saw them exit the competition at the semi-final stage.

Backed by a raucous home support, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’ side marched into the Europa League final later this month, where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt in their quest to lift a first piece of continental silverware in 50 years.

Rangers fans during a UEFA Europa League Semi-Final match between Rangers and Red Bull Leipzig at Ibrox Stadium, on May 05, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Italian boss Tedesco was left shell-shocked after watching his team throw away a 1-0 first-leg victory and told German TV after the game his players couldn’t cope with the atmosphere.

He stated: “It was electryfing. That was the best atmosphere I’ve experienced in a stadium so far. It was madness.

“Telling the players about it, hearing about it, or reading about it doesn’t replace experience and experiencing that was something completely different.

“The Rangers players were incredibly motivated by it, even if they misplaced a pass. It was very impressive, I have to say.

“The Ibrox atmosphere basically killed us.”

Meanwhile, former Rangers striker Kris Boyd praised Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side for reaching the club’s first European final in 14 years.

Boyd, who was part of the late Walter Smith’s side that fell to defeat against Zenit St Petersburg in the 2008 UEFA Cup final, believes the current squad’s achievement matches their previous run to the final.

Reacting to the result on SkySports news last night, he said: “The real togetherness of this team is something you can’t buy and it’s going to get stronger now.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 05: Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst at full time during a UEFA Europa League Semi-Final match between Rangers and Red Bull Leipzig at Ibrox Stadium, on May 05, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“It looks as if Celtic are going to win the league title but if Rangers can win the Scottish Cup and got to the Europa League final, it’s like the team in 2008.

“The never say die attitude, the manager plays a massive part in that. Trusting him, trusting your players, that’s how you get results.

“They were unbeliavable. They deserved it. This isn’t a fluke. They’ve toppled Champions League teams.