Kris Boyd hopes Rangers don’t sell James Tavernier this summer amid a culture of criticism around the captain.

The experienced right-back has been subject of interest from Trabzonspor in Turkey, who have already signed ex-Ibrox teammates Borna Barisic and John Lundstram. He has started both of the club’s competitive matches this season against Hearts and Dynamo Kyiv

Speaking on the skipper’s future, former Rangers striker Boyd reckons most fans would want to see Tavernier stay, although he thinks it’s not just him who should be singled out when criticism comes. The Rangers hero told the Scottish Sun: “I would like him to still be there. There is the criticism of James Tavernier but I don’t think Rangers are going to get anybody better in that position.

“There is the criticism defensively but you look at 90% of Rangers games, they are on the front foot and aggressive. It’s easy to say James Tavernier in the big games or that area, they have been exploited. They have, but it’s not just because of James Tavernier.

“If you go back to Rangers under Steven Gerrard, Tavernier was still playing the same style. When you looked at the way they controlled the midfield, Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara, Steven Davis, whoever it was, they would go over and protect that area. You never saw them concede the same type of goals as such. It’s easy to look at one person and blame them but there are different roles and responsibilities for other players in and around the team that could help him in that position.

“For me, and I think the majority of Rangers fans, would like to see him stay as what be brings going forward is unmatched in Scottish football.”