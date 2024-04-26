Rangers 'active' transfer talks underway for key targets as exciting summer objective revealed
Rangers are already in talks with a number of "active" transfer targets for the summer, with Creag Robertson offering supporters an insight into the club’s ongoing recruitment drive.
The Ibrox side are bracing themselves for a window of change irrespective of how many trophies manager Philippe Clement and his squad clinch this season. The Belgian and his head of recruitment, Nils Koppen, are currently in the process of seeking new additions ahead of next term.
Reports emerged earlier this week that key defensive stalwarts Connor Goldson and skipper James Tavernier are both being eyed by former Gers boss Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia. Their potential exits would further heighten the club’s need for reinforcements.
Director of football operations Robertson has confirmed they have already held discussions with certain players they hope to sign, but explained how this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament in Germany could slow down the process slightly in terms of any new incomings arriving early in the window.
WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF NATIONALWORLD ‘FITBAWTALK’ - YOUR NAN’S FAVOURITE FOOTBALL PODCAST, KEN?
The minutes from the CEO Fans' Forum on April 16 read: “CR said recruitment and Nils Koopen (Director of Football Recruitment) form a key part of the Football Board, which is made up of the Chairman, James Bisgrove, the Manager, Doctor Mark Waller, Zeb Jacobs and myself.
“In terms of player recruitment, we are active in the market right now. Key areas of focus for the Football Board are succession planning, player contracts and player recruitment.
“There are conversations on recruitment every day. When Nils came in, he reviewed the department and changed the structure and process, so we are in a strong place as we build towards the summer.
“A number of good conversations with active targets are underway. I cannot give any more detail right now. Ideally we would like to bring in players early, for the start of pre-season, although the Euros might slow the market slightly. Our intention is to be on the front foot and bring players in as early as we can, but we will need to remain agile to the market dynamics.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.