Celtic and Rangers have both been in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Celtic won 3-0 at home to Dundee United on Saturday afternoon. Callum McGregor, Jota and Adam Idah got their goals.

The Hoops remain top of the Scottish Premiership table as they chase down another title under Brendan Rodgers. They have lost only once in the league so far this season.

As for Rangers, they are positioned in 2nd. They are set to miss out on top spot once again in this campaign.

Pat Nevin on Kasper Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel has been hugely impressive for Celtic this season. | Getty Images

Former Scotland international Pat Nevin has hit out at Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, despite the fact he kept a clean sheet against Dundee United. He said: “It would’ve been harsh on Dundee United with the workrate they’ve had and they’ve had a much better second-half without creating much.

“D’you know, arguably the best chances Dundee United have had is Kasper Schmeichel has looked a bit lazy with his passing. He’s taken a few chances and just about got away with it. I would suggest he doesn’t do that against Bayern Munich.”

Schmeichel joined the Hoops last summer and he has since been a key player for Rodgers’ side. He has made a positive impression between the sticks.

The former Leicester City man has injected some valuable experience into the ranks at Celtic Park. His passing may not be his strongest attribute but he hasn’t really put a foot wrong this season so far.

Dundee United only had two shots on target against Celtic so he didn’t have much to do. The visitors had 23% possession.

Florian Kamberi was offered to St Mirren

Ex-Rangers striker Florian Kamberi was offered to St Mirren this winter but was ‘knocked back’, according to reporter Scott Burns on X. The Buddies decided against landing the attacker.

Kamberi, 29, is currently a free agent. He was last on the books at Politehnica Iași but has been without a club recently as he weighs up his options.

The Swiss forward had a loan spell at Rangers back in 2020 and scored one goal in nine games. He has also had spells in the past at Hibernian, Aberdeen, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town.

After joining the Gers, he said at the time: “Ever since I came to Scotland it has been a dream for me to move to Rangers and it has happened today, so I am a very, very happy man. For me, Ibrox is the best atmosphere I have ever played in. My second game for Hibs was against Rangers at Ibrox and after the game, I told my agent immediately my dream would be to play in this stadium in front of these fans as they are the best fans in the world - the support is massive."