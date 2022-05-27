Rangers and Celtic in transfer battle as Aston Villa and West Ham prepare £25m blow

Latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer window.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side rounded off their season in style as they won the Scottish Cup by defeating Hearts last weekend.

That follows the Ibrox outfit going so close to major success in the Europa League against Frankfurt the week before.

But after a good campaign, the Gers may be counting the cost - the vultures are circling and in particular Premier League sides are taking a serious interest in their players.

The latest links show that interest is building in several key players, not least impressive young defender Calvin Bassey.

Meanwhile, Celtic are bolstered by their SPFL title win meaning they go straight into the Champions League Group Stage, enabling the Bhoys to invest in the team off the back of that stability. Deals for loan stars Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers are in the works and there could be more to come.

Here's a round-up of the latest links concerning the two grand Glasgow teams, with Celtic reportedly holding talks with several transfer targets.

Defender sells his Glasgow house to spark exit rumours (Daily Express)

Connor Goldson is moving home but it could be with a view to a transfer. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move back to England.

Derby County captain chased by both Celtic and Rangers (TeamTalk)

Tom Lawrence is reported to be of interest to both of the Old Firm duo. A free transfer move could be on the cards, but Leeds and Everton are also said to be interested.

Scottish Premiership champions interested in Manchester City pair (Sky Sports)

Citizens duo Ko Itakura and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are both being monitored by Ange Postecoglou and his staff for possible moves this summer.

Rangers look at free transfer centre-back (Daily Mail)

Van Bronckhorst is eyeing former Manchester City defender Cameron Humphreys, reportedly. The 23-year-old has been released from Belgian side Zulte Waregem after the former England U19s player opted to leave on a free.

Rangers won't keep Ramsey for another season (Tutto Mercato)

The Italian outfit says that the former Arsenal midfielder will not remain at Ibrox.

Aston Villa and West Ham lead Bassey chase (Daily Mail)

The two Premier League clubs are eagerly circling the centre-back who impressed in the Europa League final. A £25m fee is mooted.

Ajax transfer could seal Bayern Munich whizz's move to Celtic (HITC)

Should Bayern complete a deal for the talented Ryan Gravenberch it could allow the Bhoys to snap up transfer target Christopher Scott, as the attacking midfielder will see his route to first-team football blocked.

Ferencvaros boss issues hands-off warning to Celtic (Daily Record)

Manager Tamas Hajnal says the Hungarian outfit want to keep striker Ryan Mmaee.

Celtic are chasing a left-back and have already spoken to one target (Sky Sports)

Hammarby’s Iraq international Mohanad Jeahze has 'held talks' with the Bhoys but nothing is advanced.

The Bhoys are interested in Metz midfielder Kevin N'Doram (Homme du Match)