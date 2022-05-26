All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as the two Glasgow clubs look to build on successful campaigns.

Celtic and Rangers will both be enjoying some hard-earned time off ahead of pre-season.

It proved a successful year for Glasgow’s two biggest clubs, with Celtic taking the league title and Rangers winning the Scottish FA Cup.

Rangers also reached the Europa League final before narrowly missing out on glory following a penalty shootout.

The league race went down to the wire, but Celtic claimed gold, and Rangers will be looking to close that gap heading into next season.

New faces are required for both clubs, and here we round up all the latest transfer news.

Mmaee links

Celtic are being linked with a move for Ryan Mmaee this summer.

Mmaee is a 24-year-old forward currently playing for Ferenvaros, based in Budapest, Hungary.

He has scored 11 goals in 17 games for his side this season, and he has scored four goals in seven international appearances for Morocco.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic are seeking a deal for Mmaee having watched him over recent months.

City duo on Celtic’s radar

We have already seen fresh links between Celtic and Manchester City’s Ko Itakura, with the Bhoys having pursued him in the past.

But Itakura may not be the only City man being targeted, with Sky Sports claiming Taylor Harwood-Bellis is also a target.

Harwood-Bellis is a 20-year-old centre-back, and he spent last season on loan at Stoke City, making 22 Championship appearances.

Stewart battle

Rangers are being backed to battle it out to sign Sunderland star Ross Stewart.

According to the Daily Record, the Gers are yet to make an offer, but they are preparing to battle Middlesbrough, QPR and Sheffield United for the striker’s signature.

Stewart, know affectionately by the Black Cats faithful as the ‘Loch Ness Drogba’ scored 26 goals and assisted five for Sunderland this season as they achieved promotion back to the Championship.