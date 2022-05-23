A look at all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs celebrate silverware.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers now have their feet up following the conclusion of the current season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Glasgow clubs managed to pick up silverware, and both will have their heads held high following this season.

But football waits for no club, and both will feel they need to make improvements ahead of what shoud be another compettiive season in the top tier of Scottish football.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Davis interest

Rangers veteran Steven Davis appears to be attracting interest.

Davis is now 37 years of age, and he is out of contract at Ibrox this summer having only made 13 league appearances this season.

And according to the Daily Record, Motherwell are now pursuing a free deal for the midfielder, and are likely in a better position to offer him regular football.

Ortega race hots up

Celtic have been linked with a move for Velez Starsfield left-back Francisco Ortega in recent days.

According to reports, Ortega will cost £3.4million this summer, a fee Celtic can certainly pull off, but there is now talk of interest from Portugal.

According to O Jogo, Benfica are interested in pulling off a move for the full-back, and the club’s executives are already said to have set off for Argentine to start talks.

Carter-Vickers deadline

Celtic have reportedly been given a 23-day deadline to sign Cameron Carter-Vickers on a permanent deal.

Carter-Vickers has impressed at Parkhead during his loan deal from Tottenham, and they want to sign him on a permanent basis.