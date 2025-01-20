Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Portuguese defender was introduced to the Ibrox crowd at half-time during the 5-0 Scottish Cup win vs Fraserburgh

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philippe Clement has revealed new Rangers signing Rafael Fernandes is “not directly ready” to make his debut for the club - suggesting it will take time to bed him into first-team action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clement will run the rule over the 22-year-old between now and the end of the season, with Rangers having an option-to-buy the centre-back in the summer. Fernandes has failed to make a single appearance for Lille’s senior team this term.

Loading....

He was loaned to Portuguese side Arouca last season, but despite his lack of game time, Clement is looking to the future with his new recruit and reckons Fernandes can develop into a top player over the coming seasons.

Explaining why Fernandes was omitted from the matchday squad to face Fraserburgh, Clement indicated the club will be taking their time to get Fernandes up to speed, even though defensive trio John Souttar, Dujon Sterling and Neraysho Kasanwirjo remain sidelined through injury.

”I’m very happy,” the Belgian told Rangers TV. “We believe in his potential. He’s not somebody who will be directly ready. He played almost nothing in the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”But the scouting team saw him play the year before in Portugal. I saw also several games of that. He’s showing several attributes. He’s fast, he can do good passing, he’s powerful, he’s young and athletic. We get good information in Lille also with players who were training with him.

”I think in the circumstances where we had to look for players I think it will be a good signing. That we can have him now six months on loan and we can test him, we can see him, how he is as a person, if he will be ready for Rangers for the future.

”We believe in his potential and now we have six months to look at that and if we all agree that he has the potential then we have the buying option.”