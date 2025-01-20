Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of key transfer talking points as Celtic and Rangers progress to the next round of the Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup holders Celtic continued Brendan Rodgers’ incredible unbeaten run in the competition with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Premiership rivals Kilmarnock.

The Hoops opened the scoring after just 12 minutes through Callum McGregor, but despite a dominant first-half showing were unable to double their lead as Derek McInnes side came out in the second 45 with a renewed sense of bravery and intensity.

Kilmarnock were rewarded with a goal in the 46th minute and briefly pressed for a second. But as Killie got braver with their attacking approach, they also left space in behind to be exploited, and eventually in the 70th minute Daizen Maeda was able to restore the home side’s advantage with a cool finish after getting on the end of a Nicolas Kuhn cross.

Celtic were ultimately good value for a place in the fifth round after a hard-fought encounter, but the same cannot be said for Rangers as they breezed pas Highland league Fraserburgh with a controlled and dominant 5-0 victory at Ibrox.

Cyriel Dessers, who has been the subject of rampant exit speculation, fired in a hat-trick as Clinton Nsiala and Ross McCausland also got their names on the scoresheet.

Both sides will now swiftly turn their attentions back to European duties as Celtic host BSC Young Boys and Rangers prepare for an all-British affair against an out-of-form Manchester United side at Old Trafford.

In the meantime, Glasgow World takes a look at the transfer headlines from both Old Firm clubs as they aim to get key deals over the line.

Celtic handed £8.5m transfer setback

Celtic’s hopes of making a blockbuster £8.5m move for winger Raul Moro have seemingly been put on hold after the Real Valladolid star sustained a serious injury.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph understands the Spain Under-21 international, who has struck three goals and one assist in 23 appearances in La Liga is expected to miss up to three months of action after sustaining a fractured collarbone during his side’s 2-1 loss to Espanyol.

The Lazio academy graduate helped Real Valladolid achieve promotion with a series of impressive performances last term and has been heavily praised for his contributions following the club’s return to the top-flight.

Celtic are believed to be huge admirers of the winger and may still return to the table in the summer with a fresh offer as speculation surrounding the future of out-of-favour winger Luis Palma continues to grow.

Sheffield United plot move for £3.5m Rangers ace

Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United are the latest club to enter the race to sign injury-hit Rangers star Tom Lawrence in the January transfer window.

The former Derby County attacker has played just eight times in the league this season after a continuous battle with injuries.

He has just six months remaining on his existing deal in Glasgow and is reportedly seeking a move back to English football after failed contract talks, according to Ibrox News.

New Besiktas manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer is believed to be an admirer of the Wales international but at this stage Sheffield United are thought to be the frontrunners, according to Mail Sport.