The Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers is set to be played at the same time as the FA Cup final south of the border - with the SFA reportedly eager to avoid a repeat of last year's row.

Both Glasgow giants will meet in the end of season domestic showpiece at Hampden Park on Saturday, May 25 after progressing through their semi-final ties against Aberdeen and Hearts at the weekend in what will be the first Old Firm final in 22 years.

On the same day, Wembley Stadium in London will play host to Manchester Derby between City and United - the second successive season that the teams will meet in the final.

And both games are currently scheduled to kick-off at the traditional time of 3pm, with BBC holding the rights to showcase both finals live. Last year, the Hampden clash between the Hoops and Inverness Caledonian Thistle was moved to a 5.30pm kick-off to avoid going head-to-head for viewers with the English version.

The decision received plenty of backlash from either club involve and MSP’s warning the Scottish football governing body were setting ‘dangerous precedent’ by moving the final to accommodate the FA Cup, with the Scottish FA claiming the switch came at the request from the BBC to give the match 'as wide an audience as possible'. According to the Daily Mail, the SFA are desperate to avoid a repeat of last season’s drama. The report adds that Police Scotland would be reluctant to allow a later kick-off time for the Glasgow derby in order to minimise the risk of trouble between rival fans.