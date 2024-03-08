Angel Di Maria of Benfica is challenged by Rangers' Cyriel Dessers and Dujon Sterling

Rangers have got the pundits talking after a 2-2 draw with Benfica in Portugal.

The Light Blues took the lead in the first half of the Europa League last 16 first leg tie. Tom Lawrence headed them ahead before contrvoersy struck, with John Souttar appearing to head the ball onto his own arm.

A penalty was given and Angel Di Maria stepped up dispatch the spot-kick. Parity didn't last long as Dujon Sterling netted his first career goal to put Rangers back in front, and Connor Goldson's own goal ensures it's all square ahead of next Thursday's return leg.

Pundits north and south of the border have been debating the Rangers clash in Lisbon. Here's a selection of their reaction.

Ally McCoist (TNT)

“I’m not giving it. For him it’s a natural position. It comes off his head and hits him. I’m not sure that gets given in England. I can understand why he's given it, but it's very, very harsh. And it's not the first I've seen after the last couple of weeks."

Jamie O'Hara (talkSPORT)

“Rangers fans, it was a brilliant result that really in the grand scheme of things, go away to Benfica, no mugs at home, to get a result, they would be really really happy.”

Stephen Thomson (BBC)

"Clement will be delighted to get back with the game even, 90 minutes to get yourself into a quarter-final of the Europa League, that's sensational. The first goal they lose is a penalty that shouldn't have been, and the second one is an unfortunate own goal. Take those out of it (and they can be happy)."

Kris Boyd (Sky)

"Tom Lawrence, it's a really good team goal. It's something you are taught as a kid, hang it up at the backpost and that it what Diomande did. Di Maria, if there is one man you want on the spot-kick it is definitely him. John Souttar tries to head it clear and heads it clean onto his arm. It is a penalty kick. You can come to me anytime Rangers score! Fabio Silva down the left does really well. Sterling rolls it into the net. An own goal from Connor Goldson. I don't know what happens but Souttar and Goldson get themselves into a mess, Goldson heads into the back of the net, leaving Jack Butland with no chance."

Michael Owen (TNT)

"Tom Lawrence, lovely finish. It was precision right into the corner, a great start for Rangers. A lot of people thought they would go there and get beat but they had none of it. Fortunately the referee didn't stop the game (in build-up to second goal) because one of their players was pole-axed on the floor. He could have stopped it for a head injury but the referee played on.