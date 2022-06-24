Famous faces from across Scottish football attended an emotional night at Airdrie Working Men’s Club on Wednesday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cancer fundraiser for iconic Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram earlier this week has raised £30,000, according to event compère Tam Cowan.

‘The Goalie’, who who lifted ten trophies during his seven-year spell at Ibrox between 1991-1998, was told last month he has just weeks to live after being diagnosed with level 4 oesophageal cancer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

250 people, including a host of famous faces from across Scottish football, attended a sold-out event at Airdrie Working Men’s Club on Wednesday in honour of Goram, who himself made a brief cameo appearance.

Organiser and club owner Bobby Clark received help from BBC Scotland’s ‘Off The Ball’ radio broadcaster and comedian Cowan to set up the event, with all proceeds raised split between cancer charities, St Andrew’s Hospice in Airdrie and Goram’s family.

Old Firm stars of the past such as Frank McAvennie, Colin Hendry, Peter Grant, Marvin Andrews and Gordon Smith were all in attendance and took part in a question and answer session.

British singer and Celtic-daft Sir Rod Stewart donated a prize to the auction which helped to raise further cash, inviting two people to attend one of his shows at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow later this year.

Posting a message on his Instagram account, Cowan said: “It was an incredible night, 250 sold-out crowd in the Airdrie Working Men’s Club.

Tam Cowan, pictured at Pacific Quay in Glasgow, has been presenting football show Off The Ball on Radio Scotland for 25 years. Picture: John Devlin

“We basically raised £30,000, which is brilliant, split between cancer charities, St Andrew’s Hospice, and of course Andy Goram’s family.

“A cast of thousands there, Frank McAvennie, Peter Grant, Gordon Smith, big Marvin Andrews, Simon Donnelly, they all took part in a Q and A, it was fabulous.

“Andy himself made a wee cameo appearance which absolutely brought the house down, everybody in floods of tears.