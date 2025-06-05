A pundit has made a claim on what the next Rangers manager will try to do.

One pundit is concerned that the next Rangers manager will try to play Celtic off the park - and that is a recipe for possible mishap on current standings.

It’s gone down to a shootout in the race to succeed Philippe Clement permanently, with Russell Martin appearing to have the edge on Davide Ancelotti. His Southampton and Swansea City sides have been built on possession based football while Ancelotti’s playing style is unknown having been assistant to his dad, Carlo, most recently with Real Madrid and never managing at senior level before.

Celtic have dominated Scottish football for over a decade and boss Brendan Rodgers has won trophies galore over two spells. Former Rangers striker Rory Loy has concerns that either of the two main names in the frame for the Ibrox gig would try to ‘out football’ the champions with a short time frame making that a difficult task to conquer.

Pundit airs Rangers next manager concern

Speaking on the Scottish Football Podcast, he said: “I don't know enough about either of them. Ancelotti has obviously not went out in his own yet, so it's difficult to get a real grasp and sample size of what he wants to do and how he wants to do things. I'm sure he'll want to differ from his dad slightly. He won't want to do things exactly the same.

“My concern, if I was a Rangers fan, would be that these managers want to come in and try and out football Brendan Rodgers and Celtic. That is going to be extremely difficult to do in a very short space of time. Ange Postecoglou did do it, but he's the exception to the rule in my opinion. So whoever comes in is going to have to come in and win games of football. If you're trying to implement a style... people underestimate. People talk about changing formations and flipping between this formation and that formation.

“All they are football players, they should know how to play this and that and the other. Takes a lot of work and time and effort. Six weeks of preseason go into building what way you want to play. Whoever comes in is going to have to do that in six weeks. Well, the longer it takes, less and less and try and come in and play a style of football.

Verdict on Russell Martin and Davide Ancelotti for Rangers manager

“In my opinion, Russell Martin and Ancelotti will want to play the ball on the ground and pop it around. At this moment in time, Rangers are nowhere near at the stage of competing against Celtic in that department. So it's going to be interesting to see how they start, how long the fans stick with them if they do that.

“Because I don't see one of these guys coming in and been able to take the bulls by the horns and win game after game after game. You know, if that is going to be their uptake, they need to find a way to win games first.”