This weekend’s fixtures mark the return of the Scottish Cup and the build up to Valentine's Day, but there is certainly no love lost between Ayr United’s new manager and the Ibrox faithful as the teams go head to head in one of the standout ties of the fifth round.

Ayr boss Scott Brown, who played for Rangers’ fierce city rivals Celtic for 14-years between 2007 and 2021, is used to playing the role of the villain in these parts and he has vast experience of leading Celtic out on derby day having served as Hoops captain for over 11 years.

Brown takes charge of Ayr United in just his fourth game against his former Old-Firm rivals. The 38-year-old has won two of his first three games in charge of Championship strugglers Ayr and will hope his side can stage a huge cup upset away from home.

The hosts enter the fixture in a rich vein of form and have a perfect 100 percent record since the new year. Philippe Clement’s men are high on confidence from their Scottish League Cup victory and will have high hopes of improving on their tremendous history in this competition.

This weekend’s encounter marks the first meeting between the two sides since Steven Gerrard’s team stormed to a 4-0 victory in September 2018. The clash promises to be a thrilling cup encounter which will capture the attention of audiences around the world. But when is the game between Rangers and Ayr and is it televised? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Rangers vs Ayr United?

Rangers will face Ayr United on Saturday 10 February in an epic cup tie at Ibrox stadium.

The Gers have won all of their last 14 games against Ayr United. The Honest Men’s last victory against Rangers was a 3-0 home victory in the league back in 1976.

How to watch Rangers vs Ayr United

Rangers’ fifth round Scottish Cup tie against Ayr will be televised live on Viaplay Sports 1 with the game kicking off at 5.30pm.

Action can also be streamed online by customers through the Viaplay website, or on Amazon Prime.

Fans can also catch up on all of the games highlights on free to air TV through Sportscreen at 10.30pm on Saturday night.

Who is the referee and will VAR be used?

Willie Collum is the match referee for the Scottish Cup fifth round clash between Rangers and Ayr. He will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Craig Ferguson on the touchlines, along with fourth official Craig Napier.