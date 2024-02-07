Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Scottish Premiership title race is heating up and Rangers’ recent resurgence in the league has allowed them to go level on points with defending champions Celtic ahead of the Hoops’ highly-anticipated Premiership clash with Hibs.

Rangers have strengthened greatly in January in a bid to bridge the gap between themselves and their fierce city rivals, who won the league last term by a margin of seven points.

The likes of Fabio Silva, Mohamed Diomande and Oscar Cortes have all slowly been integrated into the team in recent weeks after their January arrivals, and fans will hope that the trio can inspire the team to a title for the first time since 2021.

However, despite their recruitment in the winter window, former midfielder Andy Halliday - now with Motherwell after a January loan move from Hearts - claims that the Gers have not done enough to be made favourites in the title race.

The 32-year-old, who racked up over 100 league appearances for Rangers between 2015 and 2020, explains that their failure to sign a prolific striker could prove to be their stumbling block in achieving more silverware. He is also critical of Fabio Silva’s goal scoring record following his loan move from Wolves.

Halliday told the Open Goal podcast: “For me, if Rangers went and got a No9 in January that you think is going to score 15 goals between now and the end of the season, then I’d maybe say ‘d’you know what, they are favourites for the title’.

“And it’s harsh on Dessers because he has done really well recently but it’s one of them, sometimes you don’t know what you’re going to get (from him).

“For me – and I’ve said this for the last couple of years and both times I’ve been wrong – but I do think this one is going right down to the wire because I still imagine both clubs are going to drop points – there’s still two Old Firm games.

“(Fabio Silva) doesn’t have a great goalscoring record though. I’m talking about a guy who’s going to get you goals week in, week out. Fabio Silva hasn’t got that on his record.”

Motherwell will face Rangers on Saturday 2 March in a game which could see Halliday line up against his former employers.

Celtic concluded their January business with a deadline day loan move for Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah, who joined the club on loan from Norwich City until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old striker describes himself as a boyhood Celtic fan and is determined to help the team lift a third consecutive league title. Idah is hoping to make a strong impression at Parkhead and many fans have speculated whether the deal includes an option to buy him on a permanent basis.

However, Football Scotland has since revealed that there is no buy option at the end of Idah’s contract in Glasgow meaning the Hoops don’t have the exclusive first refusal.