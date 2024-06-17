Rangers manager Philippe Clement (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Bayern Munich forward Yusuf Kabadayı has been heavily linked with a summer move to Ibrox in recent weeks.

Rangers may be forced to wait longer than they would have liked to see if they have a chance of landing reported transfer target Yusuf Kabadayı this summer.

Philippe Clement’s side are widely reported to be leading the race to land the 20-year old German winger who has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Bayern Munich. However, a recent report from Germany may give Gers fans who were hoping to see the attacker sing for the club some cause for concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Daily Record, via Der Werden in Germany, Kabadayi and Bayern are going to have ‘crunch talks’ this week and the European giants are ‘considering their options’ - one of which could be offering the player a new contract. That would almost certainly rule out any chance of Rangers signing the player on a permanent deal but a loan transfer may be another option but whether or not Philippe Clement’ would even be keen on such a move remains to be seen.

If the Scottish Premiership runners-up are indeed keen on landing the player in any capacity they will be hoping for a swift resolution in the reported talks between the player and his club. Even then it will be far from a done deal with Rangers not the only club credited with an interest in signing the German youth international.