Rangers transfer target set for 'crunch talks' as European giants 'weighing up options' amid exit speculation
Rangers may be forced to wait longer than they would have liked to see if they have a chance of landing reported transfer target Yusuf Kabadayı this summer.
Philippe Clement’s side are widely reported to be leading the race to land the 20-year old German winger who has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Bayern Munich. However, a recent report from Germany may give Gers fans who were hoping to see the attacker sing for the club some cause for concern.
According to the Daily Record, via Der Werden in Germany, Kabadayi and Bayern are going to have ‘crunch talks’ this week and the European giants are ‘considering their options’ - one of which could be offering the player a new contract. That would almost certainly rule out any chance of Rangers signing the player on a permanent deal but a loan transfer may be another option but whether or not Philippe Clement’ would even be keen on such a move remains to be seen.
If the Scottish Premiership runners-up are indeed keen on landing the player in any capacity they will be hoping for a swift resolution in the reported talks between the player and his club. Even then it will be far from a done deal with Rangers not the only club credited with an interest in signing the German youth international.
St. Pauli, Italian side Lecce and Turkish giants Fenerbahce are all also being linked with a move for the player who spent last season on loan at Schalke 04. Born in Munich but of Turkish descent, Kavadayi has represented both Turkey and Germany at youth international level but has most recently turned out for the country of his birth from under 18 level up to under 20s where has has so far been capped seven times.
