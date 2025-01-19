Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We rate Rangers’ chances of finalising deals for the following list of players linked with the club so far this month...

Rangers transfer rumours have been as prominent as ever in January so far - but it seems the Ibrox club are finally starting to ramp up their activity after completing their first signing of the window.

The Light Blues have recruited Portuguese defender Rafael Fernandes on an initial loan deal from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille, with the Glasgow giants having an option-to-buy in the summer. There have been a couple of outgoings and several others are expected to head through the exit door over the next fortnight.

As for other possible arrivals, another defensive reinforcement and possible changes in attack are two main areas that Rangers manager Philippe Clement is looking to bolster between now and the end of the window.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates the chances of each player linked with Rangers so far this month and assess whether a potential transfer could be in the pipeline:

Kevin Mantilla - Unlikely

Fresh links to the 21-year-old Talleres centre-back have re-emerged over the last 48 hours. A previous target during Michael Beale’s tenure, the 6ft 3’ Colombian who swapped Santa Fe in his homeland for the Argentinian side in the summer of 2023. It’s claimed in South America that Mantilla is back on the club’s radar with Talleres ‘willing to listen to offers’ at the right price. At this stage, a move seems unlikely to happen.

Ryan Porteous - Highly unlikely

Paper talk, despite claims that Rangers are ‘well-placed’ to sign the Watford defender this month amid suggestions the ex-Hibs man wants to leave Vicarage Road. A return to Scotland could be a possible option, but it’s unlikely that Ibrox will be the destination. Under contract with the EFL Championship side until 2027 and the Gers lack of finances in January means they would be very likely to be priced out of a transfer.

Lyall Cameron - Very likely

With the Dundee midfield star entering the final six months of his contract at Dens Park, he is free to hold talks with interested suitors this month. The Dark Blues would be due a compensation fee should the 22-year-old depart before his deal expires. He would add quality to the required UEFA homegrown quota and it’s understood Clement is a big admirer of the former Scotland Under-21 international.

Hjalmar Ekdal - Likely

The Swedish international has drawn plenty of interest with the likes of Stoke City, QPR and Italian duo Sampdoria and Empoli among those keen to snap up the 26-year-old central defender. Working his way back to fitness from a recent hamstring injury, and Rangers have been touted with a possible loan swoop for the Burnley ace, who is described as a player with “a lot of potential.” It’s been claimed the possession-based style of football at Rangers would suit him. Still reportedly has a future at Turf Moor.

Ryan Kent - In the balance

It’s been over a fortnight now since the Englishman was linked with a sensational Ibrox return, but since then Blackburn Rovers have moved to the front of the queue to bring him back to the UK after an ill-fated spell in Turkey with Fenerbahce. Previously had a five-year spell in Govan, but not all supporters would welcome him back with open arms. Clement previously tried to sign him when in charge of Club Brugge. A free agent still and this link is unlikely to end anytime soon.

Darius Olaru - Unlikely

Romanian midfielder has been linked with Rangers a short while after his current club FCSB travelled to Glasgow for a Europa League clash back in October. A €4 million release clause in his contract makes the talented operator an attractive prospect for clubs eyeing a January bargain, but it seems a move to the MLS could be on the cards for the player. Olaru has admitted himself that he’s keen to seek a new challenge in 2025.

Leon Belcar - Very unlikely

Having proved himself to be one of NK Varazdin’s best performers in the first half of the season, the 23-year-old has found admirers from across Europe with the Gers, Club Brugge and AZ Alkmaar keep a close eye on him. It’s suggested that if a deal was to be struck, the Croatian would cost a fee in the region of £650k. However, he recently penned a contract extension through until 2027, making a potential transfer swoop potentially more expensive now.

Iqraam Rayners - In the balance

A striker in red-hot form, the South African has been starring for Mamelodi Sundowns this term and it’s not gone unnoticed. Rangers are said to have ‘enquired’ about the 29-year-old and have made their interest clear. Rayners has 13 goals this season and was awarded as the Premier Soccer League Player of the Month for his scoring exploits across November and December. One to keep an eye on over the comings weeks, particularly if Cyriel Dessers departs.

Marco van Ginkel - Highly unlikely

It’s been confirmed that the Light Blues won’t be trying to bring the veteran former Chelsea midfielder to Govan. Currently without a club after leaving Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem, van Ginkel has been plagued by serious injuries throughout her career so it’s probably for the best that Rangers steer clear.

Bamo Meite - Unlikely

Marseille defender has played just three times this season, spending most of his time as an unused substitute for the French outfit. It’s reported that he could be allowed to leave this month, although the Ligue 1 club will demand a fee for his services rather than any loan switch which might suit Rangers. However, it’s come to light that he has a foot injury that could rule him out for several weeks.

Kwame Poku - Highly unlikely

A standout player in EFL League One for Peterborough this season, the attacking midfielder is a man in demand. Transfer murmurs have been growing since late November and it was revealed that a contingency plan had been put in place if they player was to exit in January. Not a deal that’s likely to happen at this stage.

Isaac Price - In the balance

Expected to leave Belgian club Standard Liege in the near future, the 21-year-old is not yet the subject of a concrete offer from either Rangers or other English Championship sides who have registered an interest. The youngster has plied his trade abroad since the summer of 2023 and has international experience with Northern Ireland. A difficult one to guage at the moment.

Marko Soldo - In the balance

The £2m Croatian midfielder has revealed he’s in no rush to leave NK Osijek in his homeland, with Dinamo Zagreb well positioned to bring him back to the club at the end of the season due to their buyback clause. Has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign and is a player that Nils Koppen has been keeping tabs on in recent months.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - Likely

Another player the Gers are ‘keeping tabs’ on. Frozen out at Stamford Bridge this season, the English midfielder has failed to start a single Premier League game since arriving at Chelsea from Leicester City last summer. The player is now seeking a move away in search of regular game time, opening the door to Clement. However, there will be plenty of competition to fend off for his signature.

Nikola Katic - In the balance

The Bosnian has stated he is “ready” to quit Swiss side FC Zurich and answer Philippe Clement’s defensive SOS call should he come knocking. Rumours of Katic pushing for a dream transfer have since been confirmed by the club’s sporting director who reckons it’s “completely understandable” after the versatile defender was told that he would “have a chance” to move on this winter. Someone who knows what it takes to place for Rangers, but will Clement be in touch given his injury record?

Richard King - Unlikely

As revealed by the Daily Record, the Reggae Boyz star is ‘under consideration’ by Rangers recruitment team in their hunt for more defensive options. Currently playing for Jamaica Premier League champions Cavalier, King gained European experience with an Icelandic club on loan and is viewed as one for the future. Has Premier League interest, so it’s likely he would have more attractive propositions.