A pundit has provided his taken on a Rangers star beginning to attract interest from the likes of Leeds United and Aston Villa

One pundit reckons Rangers may be forced to settle for a particular fee for one of their top stars - but those mega bucks offers are being backed to land.

Earlier this week, it was reported by Teamtalk that Aston Villa and Leeds United were English sides interest in Nico Raskin. The Belgian has enjoyed a form surge with the Light Blues and shone for his national team during the international break, serving to only heighten his stock.

Now pundit and Rangers hero Scott Arfield has tackled the beginning of murmurs surrounding the star. Amid the Aston Villa and Leeds United chat, he reckons £10m is the range in which Rangers need to be happy with, and those will only come from clubs in England and possibly Saudi Arabia.

Nico Raskin rumours addressed

Writing in his Daily Record column, the midfielder said: “Nico Raskin seems to be the name on everybody’s lips right now. And with Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku singing his praises, you can bet the transfer chat around the Rangers midfielder won’t be slowing anytime soon. It’s been an incredible couple of weeks for the little Belgian. I reckon they might have to settle for something closer to the £10million mark. For a player who cost £1.5million when he signed from Standard Liege in 2023, that would still represent a hefty return.

“Yes Nico’s still got two more seasons on his Ibrox contract but he’s a defensive midfield player playing in Scotland. Of course the fact he’s now a fully fledged Belgium starter will help but he’s not the type who scores you bundles of goals.

“If an English team or one of the clubs from Saudi were to come in for him, then maybe those megabucks bids might materialise. But the reality is that for midfield players to really draw those huge offers, they need to provide a regular goal threat that Nico doesn’t quite possess. He’s certainly got plenty of other qualities, though. I’m just amazed it took Philippe Clement so long to spot them.”

Ibrox hero comparison

Arfield has also compared him to another Rangers favourite of the past. He added: “For me, Nico’s strengths were clear from the day he arrived in Scotland. I was still at the club at the time and expected him to be like the other Belgian players we’d come across during our Europa League clashes with Liege and Royal Antwerp. Those sides had plenty of guys who were tidy on the ball but I didn’t think they were great out of possession.

“But Nico was different. I can remember thinking during his first week at the club how tenacious and energetic he was getting about the pitch as he snapped into tackles. He’s had a couple of injuries that have held him back but I think we’re now seeing that he is adding quality and numbers on the ball to his steely side off it.

“He’s not a Barry Ferguson or Gazza-type midfielder, more a Rino Gattuso battler but those kind of ball-winners are every bit as important as your playmakers. His biggest strength is his ability to sense danger and break up attacks and that's why if he does leave, Rangers must prioritise a ready-made replacement this summer.”