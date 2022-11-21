Assistant manager Dave Vos and first-team coach Roy Makaay are expected to lead the Ibrox exodus

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s coaching staff will ALL be leaving Rangers after the Dutchman was relieved of his duties by the Ibrox board this morning after a dismal run of results in the Champions League and in the Scottish Premiership.

Assistant manager Dave Vos and first-team coach Roy Makaay are expected to lead the exodus by following the Dutchman out of the door as the club begin their search to appoint a new manager.

Van Bronckhorst was unveiled as Steven Gerrard’s successor in Novemer 2021 and guided his team to the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt last season before lifting the Scottish Cup just days later.

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst (centre), already has Dave Vos (left) and Roy MaKaay on his coaching staff an has now added Ceri Bowley. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

However, his 12-month tenure is now officially over after recording the Champions League’s worst ever group stage campaign and falling nine points adrift of rivals Celtic in the Premiership title race.

The ex-Feyenoord boss opted to recruit his own backroom team with former Ajax No.2 Vos, ex-Bayern Munich striker Makaay, performance analyst Yori Bosschaart and fitness coach Arno Phillips initially forming his coaching staff. Dr. Ceri Bowley, who led the creation of, and implemented, the ‘City Football Methodology’ in his role with the City Football Group, was added to Van Bronckhorst’s staff in the summer.

An announcement has yet to be made over their future at the club, but GlasgowWorld understands their departure is expected imminently.

After reporting a £5.9million operating profit for last season, the Light Blues are scheduled to hold their AGM early next month before resuming their domestic campaign at home to Hibernian on December 15.

Transfer business completed during Van Bronckhorst’s tenure

INCOMINGS - 11 signings

Ben Davies - Made a name for himself during an eight-year spell at Preston North End. Arrived from Liverpool in the summer on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee, reportedly an initiall £500,000, plus £1.1m in performance-related add-ons.

Ridvan Yilmaz - Turkish international could soon be heading for the exit door. Has struggled to establish himself as a regular start since joining from Besiktas for £5m in July

Rabbi Matondo - Rangers forked out a fee of around £2m for the Welshman on his return to the UK after spending last term with Bundesliga side FC Schalke

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo has been left out of the Wales squad for the World Cup in Qatar. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Antonio Colak - Croatian frontman has been the club’s real success story since arriving on a three-year deal from Greek side PAOK in the summer

Tom Lawrence - Former Derby County star looked to be adapting well to life in Scotland after arriving on a free transfer before injury halted his progress

John Souttar - Summer arrival from top-flight rivals Hearts but has been injury-prone throughout his career. Featured twice in pre-season and made his league debu against Livingston but hasn’t been seen since

Malik Tillman - American international joined on a loan deal from Bayern Munich, with an an option-to-buy clause inserted into the deal. Has been rather hit or miss so far

Aaron Ramsey - Deadline Day loan signing in January from Juventus. Ended his short spell by missing the crucial spot-kick in Rangers’ Europa League shootout final defeat in Seville.

Aaron Ramsey cuts a dejected figure after missing his penalty during the Europa League final shootout

James Sands - Agreed an initial 18-month loan deal with an option to buy from New York City in January. Another player who has been used sparingy this season

Amad Diallo - Another big-name loan arrival in January from Manchester United but flattered to deceive. Scored on his debut against Ross County before exiting at the end of the season

Mateusz Zukowski - Poland Under-21 international arrived from Lechia Gdansk in January to provide competition for James Tavernier at right-back

OUTGOINGS - 15 players

Calvin Bassey - The versatile defender was sold to Eredivisie champions Ajax for a club record fee of around £20million.

Joe Aribo - Scored in the Europa League final before earning a €7.1m transfer to English Premier League side Southampton in July

Cedric Itten - The imposing Swiss striker struggled to nail down a regular starting spot. Returned to his homeland by signing for BSC Young Boys in June

Leon Balogun - Letting the Nigerian international leave in the summer was deemed a mistake by many onlookers. Has ended up at QPR

Calvin Bassey returned to his old stomping ground at Ibrox with Ajax in the Champions League earlier this month

Jack Simpson - English defender was deemed ‘not good enough’ by supporters and left to join English Championship side Cardiff City in August

Jake Hastie - Once regarded as one of Scottish football’s most exciting prospects. Continuously underperformed in four loan spells before departing permanent for Hartlepool United.

Andy Firth - Made just one first-team appearance under previous boss Steven Gerrard. Moved to Welsh outfit Connah’s Quay Nomads in the summer

Nikola Katic - Croatian centre-back was informed he had no future at Rangers before completing a move to Swiss champions FC Zurich

Glenn Middleton - Ended his four-year spell in Govan by agreeing to join Dundee United for an undisclosed fee

Stephen Kelly - Academy product opted to join fellow top-flight side Livingston in September with first-team opportunities limited at Ibrox.

Mateusz Zukowski - Departed after just six months in Glasgow. Returned home to join Polish champions Lech Poznan on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy.

Nathan Patterson - The Scotland international sealed an £11million move to Everton in January

Brandon Barker - Outcast was loaned out to Oxford United and Reading before leaving to join Neil Lennon’s Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus

Juninho Bacuna - Another short-term flop after arriving from Huddersfield Town. Last just six months before returning south of the border to join Birmingham City.

Jermain Defoe - Left his role as player/coach shortly after Steven Gerrard’s departure. Re-signed for Sunderland on a short-term deal before announcing his retirement in the summer.

CONTRACT EXTENSIONS - 8 players

James Tavernier - The captain signed an extension to his current long-term deal to May 2025

Allan McGregor - 40-year-old goalkeeper extended his playing career by a further 12 months until May 2023

Steven Davis - Veteran midfielder signed on for his tenth season as a Gers players across two spells until May 2023

Scott Arfield - Another experienced player who penned a new one-year deal until May 2023

Connor Goldson - Shocked fans by agreeing a new bumper four-year deal to May 2026

Jon McLaughlin - Agreed a two-year extension to May 2024 despite serving as understudy to McGregor

Leon King - Academy graduate earned promotion to first-team squad after signing a new contract through to May 2024