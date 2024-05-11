Rangers Captain Barry Ferguson (C) celebrates at the final whistle against Celtic in March 2008

The former Gers captain has delivered Philippe Clement’s pre-match team talk for him ahead of today’s 'win-or-bust' Parkhead clash

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson is hoping his old club have been listening to any criticism they have faced - so that Philippe Clement’s charges can use it as fuel to fire them up to produce a statement derby day win over Celtic.

Question marks have been asked about whether the current Ibrox side are capable of going to Parkhead and claiming maximum points in such a high-pressured stage of the season with the Premiership title race firmly on the line. Another defeat at the home of the reigning champions would all but spell the end of their trophy dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Light Blues haven’t registered a win in a powderkeg Old Firm fixture this term, with their previous victory over the Hoops at Celtic Park coming four years ago. But ex-Gers star Ferguson is demanding the current crop of players finally step up to the plate and ram any negative analysis surrounding them back down people’s throats this weekend.

Loading....

Ferguson knows exactly what is required to beat their arch rivals and all the pressure that comes with it, having been part of five previous title-winning squads. And if he was in Clement’s shoes ahead of kick-off on Saturday, he'd be drawing on chat of a potential a lack of stomach when it comes to handling the fixture and making sure it was used as added motivation. Writing in his Daily Record column, Ferguson said: "They'll have heard what everyone is saying about them. Of course they will. That they’re simply not strong enough to go to Parkhead and win. That the last time they did it was four years ago, when a global pandemic meant there were no Celtic fans inside the stadium. That there’s a mental block when it comes to Old Firm derbies because they’ve lost so many of them.

“If I’ve heard it all being said over these last few days so there’s no way the same stuff hasn’t filtered through into the dressing room at Auchenhowie. And if I was in there I would personally be making sure of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because I couldn’t think of a better way to get the message through of what’s about to be required. ‘Do you realise what they think of us? They think we’re weak. They think we don’t have the balls for it. Well I’ve had enough of listening to this s***. Let’s get out there and ram some words down some throats!’