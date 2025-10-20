The former winger was previously at Rangers, Birmingham City and Cardiff City.

A Rangers and Birmingham City hero is set to move into Premier League territory as he leaves his current club.

Brentford have established themselves as a top flight club in England and are renowned for their modern approaches to the game. Chris Burke is set to join their ranks, according to the Killie Chronicle, as he leaves his role as U19s coach at Kilmarnock to take up a similar role with the Bees.

Burke became a hero of the Rangers support during his stint at Ibrox between 2002-2009, winning a League Cup and league title before moving south of the border to Cardiff City. The winger latest became a favourite at Birmingham City over 155 outings, winning a Player of the Year, a Players' and Junior Blues' Player of the Year awards while at the Blues.

Why has Chris Burke left Kilmarnock?

Stints with Nottingham Forest and Ross County followed before a five-year stint with Kilmarnock prolonged his career, playing 180 times at Rugby Park before moving into coaching. Reporting read on the Rangers and Birmingham City hero: “Chris Burke has officially left his role at Kilmarnock FC as he pursues a new coaching opportunity south of the border.

“The Killie Chronicle understands the former Under-19s head coach is set to join Brentford following his departure from Rugby Park after eight years spent working in Ayrshire as a player and coach. The 41-year-old will make the move to take up a similar role in the development of younger players at the Premier League outfit. He will combine the role alongside his current position as assistant manager of Scotland’s U19s.”

Burke said in an emotional update: “Kilmarnock has been such a special part of my life since the day I arrived in 2017. I’ve had some incredible memories here, from moments on the pitch to working with the next generation of players.

Chris Burke on leaving Kilmarnock

“It’s been a privilege to represent the club and to coach within an environment that means so much to me. I want to thank the fans, staff, players and everyone connected to Killie for their support over the years. I’ll always be grateful for the experiences and friendships I’ve made, this club has been a special part of not only my life but also my family’s, we will never forget how welcome we’ve been here and I’ll continue to wish the club every success for the future.”

A statement from Killie reads: “Kilmarnock Football Club can confirm that Chris Burke has departed his role as head of development/Under-19s coach as he wishes to pursue a new opportunity. Everyone at the club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Chris for his outstanding service, dedication, and professionalism both on and off the pitch since joining as a player in 2017.

“From scoring memorable late goals, sensational free-kicks, to helping us qualify for Europe and win the Championship, he has played a key role in developing our young players and embodying the standards we strive for every day. Chris also led our young side to Scottish Youth Cup success at Hampden last season. We wish Chris every success in his next chapter and thank him for all he has given to Kilmarnock FC.”