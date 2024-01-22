A former Rangers defender has praised the 'unbelievable passion' of the Ibrox club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers head coach Philippe Clement will be 'desperate' to win more silverware with the Ibrox club this season, according to former defender Christian Dailly.

Dailly was discussing his time at Ibrox as appeared on BBC Scotland's Sportscene as he helped make the draw for the fifth round of the Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup as he gave a fascinating insight into management duo and Rangers legends Walter Smith and Ally McCoist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A three time winner of the Scottish Cup, Dailly played for the Gers between 2008 and 2009 and won no less than four trophies during his time in Glasgow and claims Belgian boss Clement will already understand the expectation and 'passion to win' that exists within Rangers.

"I think the Philippe Clement will be desperate to win the Scottish Cup, having already won the League Cup," explained the 50-year-old former Scotland international.

"At Rangers there’s no competition you enter that you’re not desperate to win. You’re always looking to win silverware. He’ll want to win as much as he possibly can. It’s a really different thing to be playing for Rangers.

"Every single game there’s such an expectation to win but I loved that. The passion for winning is unbelievable. We were so lucky to play under Walter Smith and Ally McCoist. I’ve never seen people celebrate so hard" added the former defender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clement's side were handed a draw against Scottish Championship outfit Ayr United as a reward for seeing off Dumbarton 4-1 at the weekend and Dailly pointed to the fixture as a great game for the neutral as The Honest Men look to pull off a shock in the next round.

"Ayr United going up against Rangers at Ibrox as well. That’s the value for these clubs of this competition – it throws up games like that. Even when I played down the leagues as I got a wee bit older, getting the chance go up against the top teams is what the cup is all about" said Dailly.