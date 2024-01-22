Rangers 'closing in' on signing with midfielder 'set to arrive' in Glasgow

Philippe Clement looks to be closing in on his second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Wolves' striker Fabio Silva on loan.

There is now only a little over a week remaining in what has so far been a fairly quiet January transfer window across Scottish football.

Both of Celtic and Rangers have so far made just once signing each with Wolves' striker Fabio Silva arriving at Ibrox early on and the Hoops completing a £3 million deal for German winger Nicholas Kuhn from Rapid Wien last week. However, it looks like the Gers as set to add another new face to their ranks in the coming days.

According to various reports, including from the Daily Record, Rangers are 'closing in' on a deal for FC Nordsjaelland’s Mohamed Diomande. The 22-year old is apparently set to arrive in Glasgow to finalise terms on a permanent switch from the Danish Super League club.

A fee for the Ivory Coast under 23 international has not been reported but it is reported that a deal has been 'struck' by the two sides. The midfielder was last night said to be making plans to leave his current club's winter training camp in the United States of America in order to rubber stamp his switch to Glasgow.