Rangers transfer target 'offered ultimatum' amid links for £6 million rated defender

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers transfer target Gijs Smal has been offered a 'hard-line ultimatum' as his contract comes to an end with current club FC Twente, according to reports.

The Dutch defender, who has previously been rated at £6 million, is said to be a target for a number of clubs this month with Philippe Clement said to be an admirer of the 26-year-old as he scouts defensive reinforcements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic have been tipped for transfer moves away from Ibrox which has seen the Gers linked to a number of full backs and Smal is said to be one of the players the Rangers hierarchy would be interested in striking a deal for if they player becomes available. A 'cut price' transfer fee has also been mentioned.

His current club, FC Twente, are said to be hopeful they can still hold onto the left back this month though but according AD's Twente reporter Leon ten Voorde claims the club have reached the tipping point in contract negotiations with the defender. He told the De Warming Up podcast: "FC Twente have said take it or leave it" regarding their latest deal as several club's circle.

Nicknamed 'Smaldini' in his homeland after comparisons to Italian legend Paolo Maldini, he was an integral part of a side that conceded the fewest Eredivisie goals in 2022/2023 while he registered an impressive 10 assists from open play, which was second only to attacking midfielder Dusan Tadic in the Dutch top tier. Over the seasons, Smal has emerged as one of the league's key creative players and appears to suit the Rangers set up perfectly.