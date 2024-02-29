Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers boss Philippe Clement hailed the mentality his side showed in the second half of the 'major' 2-1 win over Kilmarnock after admitting they were like 'Bambi on ice' during a testing first half.

Derek McInnes' team went in at the break deservedly in the lead thanks to an 11th minute Danny Armstrong penalty but two goals in four second half minutes from James Tavernier and Tom Lawrence wrapped up a vital win for the Gers, who stay two points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

"Resilience, mentality, solidarity and the quality to adapt. We started the game well with a good set-piece from which we could have scored - but they saved it on the line. Had we gone in front it’s a totally different game," explained the Belgian boss.

"After 10 minutes you get this penalty against you, which was a frustrating moment because the whole scenario goes against you. You then have an opponent who sits back and waits for your mistakes to make counter attacks and to be dangerous. And our tempo was too slow in the first half. We needed some time to adapt because it was a totally different kind of football.

"At moments I felt my players were like Bambi on ice. They had to adapt to that and we spoke about it at half-time. After that they were great. We were massive in every sense, the resilience, the tempo, the fighting spirit. This is a major win. Because of the scenario of the game that goes against you. But this is not a group of players anymore who stop or quit or become nervous .

"They stick together, they fight hard and they show quality. They were two quality goals and there were several good attacks also. It is very important" added the Rangers boss.

However, despite the vital win, the Gers boss was perplexed as to why his side were not awarded a late penalty when Scott Wright’s cross appeared to brush Lewis Mayo’s arm. A VAR decision was called but no penalty was awarded. Something the Belgian said he doesn't understood.

"We didn’t give away a lot. It is not easy when the other team plays like that. We not only defended we tried to create also. We could have scored more. We could have had a penalty also to make the job easier at the end.

"We had a penalty given against us but we could have had an easier last five minutes if we’d also been given a penalty. I want to hear the reason why they give the first penalty and the second not. That’s really not clear for me. So we go back to the story about handballs. I hope you guys can explain something about that because it was a really weird situation again for me" added Clement.

The Belgian boss lost January signing Oscar Cortes late in the game to injury but is hoping that it isn't too serious with Rangers injury list already pilling up.

