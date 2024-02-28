Rangers favourite identifies key title race advantage over Celtic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers maintained their two point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with an impressive 5-0 win over third placed Hearts on Sunday but face a the tough task against Kilmarnock tonight as they look to further tighten their grip on top spot.

Philippe Clement's side have been on an astonishing run since the Belgian's arrival and are now the favourites to lift the Scottish Premiership trophy in May as they enter the final third of their season. It is sure to be a tight race that will go all the way to the wire, however, former Gers midfielder Andy Halliday has pinpointed the key reason he believes they will wrestle the title from Celtic come May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I believe that the three January recruits Rangers have made could be the difference in where the title is headed. I thought we saw that in full effect on Saturday against Hearts" explained Halliday on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

The Gers January recruits were all impressive in the weekend thrashing of Hearts as Mohamed Diomande, Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes all got on the scoresheet during the Ibrox victory which kept them two points clear of Celtic heading into this evening's midweek fixtures. Halliday believes the club's transfer window was superior to that of their Old Firm counterparts and that will be what sets the side's apart in the closing throws of the campaign.

“The impact of Diomande and Cortes in the starting eleven has been a revelation added to the squad. Fabio Silva and (Cyriel) Dessers seem to be doing the ham and egg role perfectly well where one comes in and scores a goal, gets rested in the next game and the other one comes in and scores a goal as well" added the current Motherwell star.