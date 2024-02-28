A second half comeback from league leaders Rangers ensured they would navigate a tough trip to Kilmarnock as a 2-1 win kept them two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Danny Armstrong's 11th minute penalty had given the home side a deserved lead but second half strikes from James Tavernier (55) and Tom Lawrence (59) won it for Rangers after a poor first 45 in East Ayrshire had threatened to dislodge them on a wet night at Rugby Park.

Philippe Clement made a trio of changes for the trip to East Ayshire as he welcomed Borna Barisic, Ross McAusland and Fabio Silva back into his starting XI and it was the Portuguese forward who went closest to scoring first when he met a neat cross early on.

The Gers would go even closer from the resulting corner when Connor Goldson's bullet header was somehow kept out by Will Dennis in the Killie net. The home side would go ahead shortly afterwards though when John Lundstram was adjudged to have handled in the area and Armstrong made no mistake from 12 yards out.

A gritty performance from Derek McInnes' Killie side ensured Rangers struggled throughout the first 45 but they found themselves level through a familiar source of goals early in the second period when Tavernier whipped home a delicious from 25-yards out when Lawrence was felled just outside the area.

And the turnaround would be completed just moments later when a quick free-kick saw Dessers' strike deflected before it broke to Lawrence who smashed home with aplomb to send the vocal away support into ecstasy. From there on in, Clement's side would take full control and secure a vital three points in the title race.

The win keeps Rangers ahead of Celtic by two clear points despite their 7-1 home win against Dundee ahead of Saturday's visit of Motherwell.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings:

1 . Jack Butland - 7 Little he could about the penalty but was alert when a slack pass from Diomande almost played Kilmarnock clean through and made an outstanding save right at the beginning of the second period. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier - 6 Was well marshalled by Kilmarnock's left hand side. Stepped up as per usual though with a vital leveller. Photo: SNS Group

3 . Connor Goldson - 6 Largely did his job in the back four and saw a lot of ball as Rangers tried to build from the back. Average. Photo: SNS Group