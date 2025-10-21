The gaffer spent over a year at Ibrox and is now looking for his next challenge at Stade-Rennais.

As Rangers appoint Danny Rohl as their new manager, a former Ibrox boss is also looking to get back into the game.

Following Russell Martin’s dismissal, Rohl was appointed after previously snubbing the Light Blues. The process of finding a manager has made Gers fans even more worries about the competence of Kevin Thelwell and Patrick Stewart, after several knockbacks. Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat looked in line for the job at different stage, however both bowed out of the race, due to timing issues.

As Rangers now gear up to face Norway’s SK Brann in the Europa League, a former manager has been linked with the Ligue 1 side, Stade-Rennais’ vacant position. The 51-year old coach was sacked as Rangers manager in November.

Clement linked with Stade-Rennais job

Former Rangers boss, Phillipe Clement, could be set for a return to management with French top-flight side Stade-Rennais. Ex Newcastle United player, Habib Beye currently manages the Ligue 1 side, but there is talk of him being relived from his duties after a poor start to the season. Having qualified for Europe in six of the last seven seasons, Rennes had established themselves as a top 5 side in the French league, however they currently ninth in the table with just two wins from eight.

For Clement, it is the first time since leaving Rangers he’s been close to bagging a new job, having been out of the managerial hot-seat since February. If successful, he would be managing former Ibrox star, Glen Kamara who left Govan just a month before the Belgian arrived. However, Clement isn’t the only man in the hunt for the vacancy.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, former Barcelona and PSG midfielder, Thiago Motta is also in the running. On X, he said “Philippe Clement is a name on the short-list of Stade Rennais if the Breton leaders were to part ways with Habib Beye. A list that also includes the profile of Thiago Motta.”

Motta a student of the game

It is stiff competition indeed for Clement if he want the Rennes role, as the former Juventus and Bologna has been praised for his managerial style in the past. Former Aberdeen star and Scotland International, Lewis Ferguson played under Motta at Bologna.

He said of his former coach: “He looks a lot at tactics, but he gives us a lot of freedom as well – especially up front. He does not tie us down to specific movements, he leaves us free to move and find solutions for ourselves when we’re going forward. It keeps you concentrated. If you stop working hard, you won’t play.” The Italian also was credited of playing an unusual 2-7-2 formation when manager of the PSG under-19 side.

As Clement battles Motta for the Rennes job, there have now remarkably three Rangers managers since he left only ten months ago after Danny Rohl became the Gers’ sixth permanent boss since 2021.