Ibrox club officials outline key qualities of former Sheffield Wednesday boss after being named as Russell Martin’s successor

Rangers have hired an “exceptional” coach who will bring “tactical intelligence” and “real conviction, clarity and leadership” to the Ibrox hotseat, according to senior club officials.

Following a lengthy and turbulent recruitment drive, the Light Blues board have named Danny Rohl as the club’s new permanent manager on a deal until the end of the 2027/28 season.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss, whose appointment was officially confirmed on Tuesday night, succeeds Russell Martin in the role having impressed during the interview process.

However, after club chiefs missed out on preferred candidate Steven Gerrard, the 36-year-old German later told Rangers he no longer wished to be considered for the position.

That led chairman Andrew Cavenagh to reignite discussions with Rohl on Sunday night. He was previously in the running before Martin’s appointment in the summer and worked at RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and the German national team before taking on the Sheffield Wednesday job.

And the highly-rated coach has been told in no uncertain terms that “winning is the only expectation” in Glasgow, with his experience at an extremely high level proving attractive to Gers decision-makers who have lavished praise on their new man.

Paraag Marathe - Vice Chairman / 49ers Enterprises chief

“This has been a thorough process to ensure we identified the right person to lead the club forward.

“Danny clearly has tactical intelligence and a hunger to match the ambitions of Rangers. With Danny at the helm, we intend to compete through every minute on the pitch in all competitions.”

Patrick Stewart - Chief Executive

“Danny brings real conviction, clarity and leadership to the role. It’s now our job to give him every support possible to move the club forward quickly and decisively.”

Kevin Thelwell - Sporting Director

“Danny has the qualities required to succeed here, allied with being an exceptional coach. He has worked in some of the most demanding football environments in the world, where winning is the only expectation, and we believe that background has prepared him for Rangers.

“We know results this season have fallen below our expectations, but with Danny and his staff in place, we’re confident we can get this season back on track. His job will be to get the best out of the players and build a team that, first and foremost, wins, as we all target success this season.”