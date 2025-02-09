He’s signed for Rangers ahead of the summer transfer window.

A Rangers-bound star has shown no sign of slowing down as he mercilessly punished errors by an Ibrox loanee in a cup trouncing.

Lyall Cameron has penned a pre-contract to join Rangers in the summer but will remain with Dundee until the end of the season. He netted a double and grabbed an assist as the Dark Blues routed Championship side Airdrie 4-0 to progress to the last eight in the Scottish Cup.

Managed by ex-Rangers midfielder Rhys McCabe, the Diamonds have earned plaudits in recent seasons for their passing-based style of football, but it’s gone awry this campaign and they look destined for relegation to League One. With the game already at 3-0 before half-time, Cameron turned punisher for a Rangers loanee and wounded the ex-Ibrox man turned gaffer’s chances of progress.

Kieran Wright is spending the season on loan at Airdrie from Cameron’s soon-to-be employers and combined with Simon Murray to cause disfunction within the opposition’s passing style. In a clip that has gone viral with over 240k X impression at time of writing, Wright and Dean McMaster’s passing couldn’t get them out of danger, Murray isolating the keeper at 2 vs 1 with his playmaking pal teed up for a tap-in.

The keeper was left stranded by defender Kyle MacDonald for Cameron’s first after a poor backpass allowed Scott Tiffoney to steal in and set the attacking midfielder up for a strike. Dundee boss Tony Docherty said post-match: “Lyall is fully committed to this football club and you can see the reaction he got from the fans when he came off.

“That’s nothing more than he deserves because he’s been a brilliant servant. But no question at all about Lyall’s commitment towards us. We have objectives this season and Lyall Cameron is a massive part of that. He’s a really ambitious young man and a really talented young man.

“And there’s more chance of winning football matches with Lyle Cameron in the team. Not just because of his ability, but because of his mentality and his attitude. That’s served him well and it’ll serve Dundee well until the end of the season.”

Former Rangers man McCabe - who made nine appearances for the club - added: “It was a game of two halves but we ultimately shot ourselves in the foot with the first 45. It is always going to be a difficult task at the best of times coming up to a team like Dundee. You probably need a lot of things to go your way and we obviously gifted them far too many goals and things that were avoidable in the first half.

“You are coming in at half-time, boys are deflated and you are trying to set yourself a little target; ‘Can you go and try to win the second half?’. Make sure you learn from that first 45 which obviously we know wasn’t acceptable. I think we did that in fairness and were maybe unlucky not to get a goal or two but ultimately, the damage was done in the first 45.”