All the key information you need to know ahead of the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw

The road to Hampden is in full swing as clubs up and down the country embarking on a quest for Scottish Cup glory.

Scottish Premiership side Hibernian became the first club to book their spot in the last eight of the competition after a narrow 1-0 win over Scott Brown’s Ayr United at Somerset Park on Friday night.

The remaining seven fifth round ties are scattered across the weekend and into Monday, with a number of tasty match-ups including holders Celtic at home to Championship outfit Raith Rovers under the lights at Parkhead on Saturday night.

There’s a Glasgow derby on Sunday with Queen’s Park making the trip to Ibrox to face Rangers and there could be a potential banana skin in the offing at Pittodrie as Jimmy Thelin’s free-falling Aberdeen take on second-tier Dunfermline.

One other clash to look out for is Hearts’ visit to St Mirren on Monday night. Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down everything you need to know about the upcoming draw.

When is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw?

The Scottish Cup quarter-final draw will be staged on Monday February 10. It will take place at the SMiSA Stadium following the conclusion of St Mirren vs Heart of Midlothian, live on BBC Scotland.

What TV channel is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw on?

The draw will be screened live on BBC Scotland immediately after St Mirren vs Hearts. Kick-off is at 7.45pm, so if the tie is settled in 90 minutes, the balls will be drawn around 9.45pm. If the game goes into extra-time and/or penalties, there could be up to 40 minutes delay.

Will there be a live stream to watch the draw?

Yes, you will be able to follow the draw live on BBC iPlayer or via the BBC Sport website.The draw will also be able to live stream for FREE via the Scottish Cup's YouTube page.

What teams are in the hat for the quarter-final draw?

Ayr United 0-1 Hibernian

Livingston 3-0 Cove Rangers

3-0 Cove Rangers St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton Academical

1-0 Hamilton Academical Dundee 4-0 Airdrieonians

4-0 Airdrieonians Celtic 5-0 Raith Rovers

5-0 Raith Rovers Aberdeen vs Dunfermline (Sun)

Rangers vs Queen’s Park (Sun)

St Mirren vs Heart of Midlothian (Mon)

The Scottish Cup quarter-final ties will take place on the weekend of March 8th. Confirmed dates and kick-off times are subject to TV selection.