The Rangers title winner re-joined Scottish Championship leaders Falkirk on deadline day after a short spell down south

Former Rangers title winner Scott Arfield enjoyed a fairytale return to Scottish football after netting an incredible hat-trick to begin his emotional Falkirk homecoming with a bang.

The ex-Ibrox midfielder was handed his second debut for the Bairns by manager John McGlynn in their Championship encounter against Patrick Thistle on Saturday, just five days on from re-joining the club he began his career at.

Arfield - who penned an initial six-month deal with the option to extend by a further year - left the pitch to a standing ovation after boosting Falkirk’s title bid during the 5-2 win over the Jags. He also continued a career-long tribute by wearing the number 37 jersey in memory of his late friend Craig Gowans, who died in a tragic training ground accident in 2005.

The former Canadian internationalist got on the scoresheet after just 45 seconds and grabbed his second five minutes before the break as he fired low into the bottom corner. The ex-Burnley, Huddersfield and Bolton star secured the match ball ten minutes in the second half after converting a penalty to cap off a dream comeback.

He was replaced after 72 minutes, with a Falkirk social media update stating: “A standing ovation around The Falkirk Stadium as Scott Arfield is replaced by Aidan Nesbitt. Dylan Tait and Coll Donaldson also make way, for Finn Yeats and Darragh O’Connor. 4-2.”

Supporters chanted Arfield’s name as he celebrated in his trademark style with a salute before posing for selfies and signing autographs after the full-time whistle. And fans of both Rangers and Falkirk expressed their delight at the 36-year-old’s instant impact.

One person wrote: “Scott Arfield returning to Falkirk, wearing his mates retired squad number after he passed away and getting a hat-trick on his debut is absolutely incredible. What a guy.”

A second joked: “Scott Arfield left us in 2023 and has scored more goals (3) in Scottish football in an hour than Kieran Dowell managed in 18 months (2).”

A third commented: “Saturday night and I like the way you move SCOTTY ARFIELD. Welcome back to the club big man. Brilliant 2nd debut. Never missed a beat after 15 years.”

A fourth added: “Honestly Scott Arfield might actually be the difference in the title race in that championship. What a signing.”

Arfield played in Falkirk’s last top-flight match back 2010 when Steven Pressley’s side were relegated from the Premiership.

Commenting on his return to the club, Arfield said: “I’m ecstatic to be back here. I feel as if I was due to come back here and it was an amazing opportunity. The ambition has been always to get this club back to where it was. I was part of the club when we went down so think I’ve got a duty to bring them back up. Nothing is as special and exciting as this is it?

“I’ve still got the enthusiasm and energy that I did when I was 15 here when I first came in, and as soon as that leaves me that’s the day that I close it. In some capacity I wanted to come back to Falkirk, whether that was as a player, as a coach, as a manager. I have a special bond with this club. This club has given me a helluva lot. It was where I started my journey and it is a great opportunity.”