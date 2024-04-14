Rangers captain James Tavernier

A round-up of your latest Celtic and Rangers headlines on another dramatic day in the Premiership. The Gers surrendered a lead to lose 3-2 at Ross County - handing Celtic the title advantage.

Tav’s blunt admission

James Tavernier has labelled the Ross County defeat as “disappointing” - and urged his teammates to “step it up” in the title race. A shock loss means the Premiership is no longer in their hands.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you concede three goals you’re always asking for a tough game,” he said post-match. “Defensively, conceding those goals in the second half was really poor.

“It’s a very disappointing performance. There’s six games to play and we’ll obviously be fully focused on Wednesday now.

“The gaffer warned us and we didn’t respond. It’s done. We’re disappointed to drop points but there’s six games to play and we have to step it up now.”

Rodgers issues battle cry

Brendan Rodgers insisted Celtic are about to “come alive” in the run-in after beating St Mirren at Parkhead. The Bhoys manager smelt blood following the 3-0 win - 24 hiurs before Rangers’ slip-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is where Celtic comes alive, as a club and as a team,” Rodgers said post-match. “Five games to go, Hampden semi-final next weekend, this is the part of the season I am very excited about.

"There is still a long way to go but we are in a fantastic position. This is where Celtic comes alive, as a club and as a team.