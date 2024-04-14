Rangers captain makes blunt admission after shock defeat as Brendan Rodgers issues Premiership battle cry
A round-up of your latest Celtic and Rangers headlines on another dramatic day in the Premiership. The Gers surrendered a lead to lose 3-2 at Ross County - handing Celtic the title advantage.
Tav’s blunt admission
James Tavernier has labelled the Ross County defeat as “disappointing” - and urged his teammates to “step it up” in the title race. A shock loss means the Premiership is no longer in their hands.
“If you concede three goals you’re always asking for a tough game,” he said post-match. “Defensively, conceding those goals in the second half was really poor.
“It’s a very disappointing performance. There’s six games to play and we’ll obviously be fully focused on Wednesday now.
“The gaffer warned us and we didn’t respond. It’s done. We’re disappointed to drop points but there’s six games to play and we have to step it up now.”
Rodgers issues battle cry
Brendan Rodgers insisted Celtic are about to “come alive” in the run-in after beating St Mirren at Parkhead. The Bhoys manager smelt blood following the 3-0 win - 24 hiurs before Rangers’ slip-up.
"This is where Celtic comes alive, as a club and as a team,” Rodgers said post-match. “Five games to go, Hampden semi-final next weekend, this is the part of the season I am very excited about.
