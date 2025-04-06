Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers were beaten in the Scottish Premiership this weekend

Rangers lost 2-0 at home to Hibernian on Saturday afternoon. Dylan Levitt and Martin Boyle scored the goals for the visitors at Ibrox. The hosts weren’t able to break them down and didn’t get anything from the game in the end.

Barry Ferguson remain in interim charge until a permanent manager is found. Philippe Clement was sacked recently following a poor run of form. The Gers have a big decision to make on who to bring in next.

Former Rangers player on Europa League final loss

Former Rangers player Carlos Cuellar has said it was ‘heartbreaking’ to see the Gers lose the Europa League final to Eintracht Frankfurt back in 2022. The Spaniard travelled to Seville to watch the game as his ex-team were beaten on penalties.

He has said: “I was in Seville for the Europa Final in 2022 and of course I’d love to be in Bilbao seeing Rangers in another one. Unfortunately, from where I live in Murcia, it’s very far away! But I would do everything to be there.

“It was heartbreaking in Seville because we were so close. The difference wasn’t that big in the final, it was so tight. I thought that would be Rangers’ year. Some of the football to get there was unbelievable – I really liked that team.”

Cuellar, who is now 43-years-old, played for Rangers from 2007 to 2008. Prior to his switch to Scotland, he was on the books of Osasuna. He went on to make 34 league appearances for the Glasgow outfit and scored four goals.

The Madrid-born man then caught the eye of Aston Villa and they subsequently lured him down to England. He would go on to have spells at Sunderland, Norwich City, Almeria, Maccabi Petah Tikva, Ironi Kiryat Shmona, Beitar Jerusalem and Bnei Yehuda. He hung up his boots in 2019.

Rangers reaction to Hibernian loss

It was a frustrating afternoon for Rangers against Hibs and they will be disappointed by their loss. Speaking afterwards, Ferguson said: "Worse than disappointing, God, where do I start? How long have we got? That's not a Rangers team. Miles from being a Rangers team. This is your bread and butter.Sponsored Links

"I've said it, I feel I'm repeating myself. European games, Celtic games are the easiest games to get up for. These are the games this group of players struggle with and it was evident today. You're playing for Glasgow Rangers. If you can't get up for games of football, then you shouldn't be playing football. Especially here, you come into a place like this.

"Brilliant stadium and supporters, packed to the rafters getting behind you, and we put a performance on like that. As you can probably see or hear, I'm fuming. I've made my mind up what way we have to go from now until the end of the season. And it might not be pretty to watch.”

He added: "As a Rangers fan, coming to Ibrox, you want to see free-flowing, attractive football. I don't think we can do that. So I need to go away and think long and hard about what way we're going to approach it with my staff. But I've got a real good idea what way I'm going to do now for the end of the season."