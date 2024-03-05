Both Rangers and Celtic are against the European Super League

Rangers and Celtic have been put on alert over a new poll suggesting a section of football fans are BACKING the new European Super League plans.

The idea and plans for a breakaway league for Europe's elite was widely condemned by the football community in 2021, but the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid are still keen to hammer plans home. Sports Management group A22 have proposed a new format featuring 64 European teams and they have been buoyed by the European Court of Justice ruling in December that UEFA and FIFA were wrong to block plans for the breakaway league almost three years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

French company Opinion Way have been commissioned by the competition's promoters to survey fans across Europe and how they viewed the new proposals. 65% of of 835 UK fans polled were FOR the new proposals, with support high amongst Chelsea and Man City fans. 509 of the UK fans were down as supporters of the original 'big six' English clubs that tried to get the Super League off the ground.

Across the whole poll, 72% were in favour or somewhat in favour of a new format proposed by A22. Support was at its peak in the younger age group through a high score, of 86% from the 956 15 to 24-year-olds saying yes.

A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart said: “We have evidence that the desire for a European Super League as a much more exciting alternative to the current European club football competition is stronger than ever."

Celtic said in December that 'The wider European football community is not supportive of the ESL, and Celtic, like many other clubs, will continue to promote the interests and protection of football’s broader family through the ECA and UEFA.' Rangers were in agreement and claimed 'We will continue to work with ECA and UEFA to uphold the true principles of European football.'

Advertisement

Advertisement