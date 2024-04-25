Rangers and Celtic favourites feature in next Sunderland manager race alongside Man Utd and Liverpool legends
There are a range of faces familiar Rangers and Celtic fans who are in the running to become the next manager of Sunderland.
It’s been a disappointing season for the Black Cats who are mid-table in the English Championship. After former Celtic boss Tony Mowbray departed earlier this season, a new era kicked off with Michael Beale, who was sacked by Rangers earlier this campaign.
That lasted a matter of months before he was sacked again, and now the hunt for a third permanent boss inside 12 months is on. The Sunderland Echo have a few names mentioned when it comes to past and present Rangers plus Celtic men.
First is Hoops hero Neil Lennon, who has had two spells as boss at Celtic. He is named as an outsider for the role, having recently been linked with the Republic of Ireland job. His last managerial role was in Cyprus with Omonia Nicosia. Rangers coach and fan favourite Alex Rae is an even bigger outsider more than eight years after his last gig as a boss at St Mirren. Former Sunderland man Michael Gray claimed to have heard him get a mention.
Steven Gerrard is currently manager of Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, but the former Rangers boss and Liverpool icon also finds himself listed in the running as an outsider. Ex-Celtic midfielder and Man Utd legend Roy Keane’s in the outsider bracket too, having previously managed Sunderland.
Other names mentioned include QPR’s Marti Cifuentes and Reims gaffer Will Still. Mike Dodds is currently in interim charge until the end of the season.
