Jefte has reached an agreement to join Rangers

Gers manager Philippe Clement has been a long-term admirer of the Brazilian full-back - and now looks set to get his man

Rangers are closing in on the signing of Brazilian left-back Jefte - with the player on his way to Glasgow to complete a medical, it has been reported.

The Ibrox side had agreed a deal for the 20-year-old with Fluminense in the January transfer window, but the move fell through after loan club APOEL Nicosia refused to allow him to leave Cyprus early.

That meant Gers boss Philippe Clement kept hold of Borna Barisic for six months longer than intended, with the Croatian international vying for a starting berth with Ridvan Yilmaz.

Long-term target Jefte went AWOL from APOEL, where he has been on loan for the season, earlier this year after his transfer to Ibrox collapsed due to the complicated nature of his ownership. He eventually returned to training and issues an apology, but his form over the ensuing months suffered as a result.

The Light Blues were given a major boost in their pursuit of his signature this week as the player re-emerged as a potential option for Clement and his summer rebuild following the news that APOEL had failed to agree terms with Jefte in their effort to land him permanently.

Now according to renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Gers are in pole position to finalise the deal within a matter of days.

